Taylor Swift Uses a Fan to Hide Conversation With Jack Antonoff at 2024 Grammys After Golden Globes Lip-Reading Drama: Photos
Taylor Swift won’t let social media users catch her whispering again.
On Sunday night, February 4, the 34-year-old pop icon stepped out to the 2024 Grammy Awards at Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
Swift posed on the red carpet alongside Lana Del Ray, whom she collaborated with on her Grammy-nominated album Midnights, before heading inside the celebrity-filled stadium in a stunning white gown, which she accessorized with black gloves and a laced black fan.
Once inside, the "Love Story" singer sat at a table toward the front of the stage with her best friend and song writing partner Jack Antonoff.
At one point during the show, the camera panned to Swift and Antonoff while they were in the midst of a conversation — though the blonde beauty notably used her black fan accessory to hide her mouth.
Swift making sure to conceal her conversation comes after she found herself named in headlines for chatting with her BFFs Keleigh Sperry and Selena Gomez at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
Gomez had been whispering to her gal pals during the televised January event, and while it was unclear what she was exactly saying, social media users falsely assumed they were talking about Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
After internet trolls tried to claim Jenner said "no" to Gomez and Chalamet taking a picture, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum later took to Instagram to confirm she had been telling Swift about two of her friends that had hooked up.
Aside from talking with Antonoff at their table, Swift was filmed dancing to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire," Miley Cyrus' performance of "Flowers," as well as other acts who sang to the crowd.
At one point, the "All Too Well" singer was welcomed onto the stage herself, when she was announced the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.
After declared the winner of the category, Swift adorably showed off her and Antonoff's handshake before heading up to accept her award.
"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I ever told you that," Swift said to the crowd.
The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker proceeded to surprise fans by announcing her upcoming album Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.