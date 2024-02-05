OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Uses a Fan to Hide Conversation With Jack Antonoff at 2024 Grammys After Golden Globes Lip-Reading Drama: Photos

taylor swift jackantoff hide conversation pp
Source: CBS;mega
By:

Feb. 4 2024, Published 10:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift won’t let social media users catch her whispering again.

On Sunday night, February 4, the 34-year-old pop icon stepped out to the 2024 Grammy Awards at Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift jack antonoff cbs
Source: CBS

Taylor Swift covered her mouth while speaking to her best friend Jack Antonoff.

Swift posed on the red carpet alongside Lana Del Ray, whom she collaborated with on her Grammy-nominated album Midnights, before heading inside the celebrity-filled stadium in a stunning white gown, which she accessorized with black gloves and a laced black fan.

Once inside, the "Love Story" singer sat at a table toward the front of the stage with her best friend and song writing partner Jack Antonoff.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift grammys cbs
Source: CBS

Taylor Swift received her 13th Grammy at Sunday night's awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point during the show, the camera panned to Swift and Antonoff while they were in the midst of a conversation — though the blonde beauty notably used her black fan accessory to hide her mouth.

Swift making sure to conceal her conversation comes after she found herself named in headlines for chatting with her BFFs Keleigh Sperry and Selena Gomez at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift grammys cbs
Source: CBS

The pop star stunned in a white gown with black gloves.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Gomez had been whispering to her gal pals during the televised January event, and while it was unclear what she was exactly saying, social media users falsely assumed they were talking about Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

After internet trolls tried to claim Jenner said "no" to Gomez and Chalamet taking a picture, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum later took to Instagram to confirm she had been telling Swift about two of her friends that had hooked up.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift grammys cbs
Source: CBS

Taylor Swift collaborated with Lana Del Ray for her song 'Snow on the Beach.'

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from talking with Antonoff at their table, Swift was filmed dancing to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire," Miley Cyrus' performance of "Flowers," as well as other acts who sang to the crowd.

At one point, the "All Too Well" singer was welcomed onto the stage herself, when she was announced the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

After declared the winner of the category, Swift adorably showed off her and Antonoff's handshake before heading up to accept her award.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don't know if I ever told you that," Swift said to the crowd.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker proceeded to surprise fans by announcing her upcoming album Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.