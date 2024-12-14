Inside Taylor Swift's Private 35th Birthday Celebration With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'He Got Her a Ton of Gifts'
Travis Kelce treated Taylor Swift like a queen on her 35th birthday!
According to an insider, the duo celebrated the milestone with a private date night “just them two.”
“He got her a ton of gifts,” the insider added.
People online began to speculate that the couple might not be celebrating Swift on her actual birthday after Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posted an Instagram Story of Kelce at a charity event for the NFL team.
However, Kelce attended the “mandatory” engagement and made sure to “leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday.”
The lovebirds’ intimate evening came after another source said the athlete wanted to make Swift’s “milestone birthday” “extra special.”
“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the insider spilled, noting Kelce has “been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while.”
The NFL star and the “Love Story” songstress began dating in summer 2023 and have recently gotten more serious, as the pair’s families spent Thanksgiving together.
“[He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance,” the source shared, adding that Kelce’s “gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like.”
“Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn’t realize he is,” they pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, while many love the adorable updates about the pair’s romance, some are still not convinced the love between the celebs is real.
During the Tuesday, December 10, episode of the Australian talk show The Project, the hosts predicted Swift and Kelce’s relationship won’t last now that she’s done with the Eras Tour.
"It's about time she break up with her boyfriend and write a new album, I reckon," Sam Taunton said, to which co-host Kate Langbroek queried, "Do you think that's gonna happen?"
"It's a sham," Tauton claimed, alluding to the Grammy winner and football player’s relationship being all for PR.
"If I was a guy and I went out with Taylor Swift, I would sleep with one eye open," Langbroek teased, "to see if she was tinkering away at the piano.”
Langbroek seemed to be referencing how the musician often pens her tracks about her ex-lovers.
