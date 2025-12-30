or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Rocks Her Signature Red Lipstick in Photo With Fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs at Team Christmas Party

Photo of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Cheifs WAGs
Source: @ana_demmer/instagram

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, was seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party in a new photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift was just one of the girls when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party alongside fiancé Travis Kelce.

Though some athletes and WAGs of the team had posted photos from the bash recently, it wasn't confirmed that the singer attended the shindig until Ana Demmer, the girlfriend of offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, posted a snap on her Instagram on Monday, December 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Parties With Fellow Chiefs WAGs

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party this year.
Source: @ana_demmer/instagram

Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party this year.

Demmer uploaded a video to highlight some of her favorite moments from the year, and toward the end, she posted an image with Swift, Brittany Mahomes and other ladies at the festive party.

The "So High School" crooner was in the back upper left corner of the picture standing behind a Snoopy and Woodstock Christmas decoration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ana_demmer/instagram

The snap was posted by Ana Demmer, who's dating Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.

It's unclear when the gathering took place, but the Grammy winner was also at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs played on the holiday.

Though they suffered a loss at their last home game of the season, Swift was in high spirits, with a stadium staffer revealing she was handing out cash as a thank you gift.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Gifted Stadium Staffers Cash for the Holidays

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of A woman who worked at the stadium during the Chiefs' Christmas game revealed Taylor Swift gifted her $600 in cash.
Source: mega

A woman who worked at the stadium during the Chiefs' Christmas game revealed Taylor Swift gifted her $600 in cash.

"She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas," stadium employee Robyn Gentry revealed in a Facebook post.

"My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas, but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600," she shared. "My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying."

Gentry called the power couple "beautifully kind people."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement

Photo of The football star proposed to Swift in August.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The football star proposed to Swift in August.

The musician and the NFL star had an unbeatable year, as Kelce popped the question with a massive diamond ring in August.

"He really crushed it in surprising me," the blonde beauty shared in an interview of the proposal. "While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out — 10 out of 10."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The power couple began dating in the summer of 2023.
Source: mega

The power couple began dating in the summer of 2023.

Swift raved over the bauble, which her man designed with goldsmith Kindred Lubeck.

"I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!" she recalled.

"It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex," the superstar noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.