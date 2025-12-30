Taylor Swift Rocks Her Signature Red Lipstick in Photo With Fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs at Team Christmas Party

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift was just one of the girls when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas party alongside fiancé Travis Kelce. Though some athletes and WAGs of the team had posted photos from the bash recently, it wasn't confirmed that the singer attended the shindig until Ana Demmer, the girlfriend of offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, posted a snap on her Instagram on Monday, December 29.

Taylor Swift Parties With Fellow Chiefs WAGs

Demmer uploaded a video to highlight some of her favorite moments from the year, and toward the end, she posted an image with Swift, Brittany Mahomes and other ladies at the festive party. The "So High School" crooner was in the back upper left corner of the picture standing behind a Snoopy and Woodstock Christmas decoration.

It's unclear when the gathering took place, but the Grammy winner was also at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs played on the holiday. Though they suffered a loss at their last home game of the season, Swift was in high spirits, with a stadium staffer revealing she was handing out cash as a thank you gift.

The Singer Gifted Stadium Staffers Cash for the Holidays

"She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas," stadium employee Robyn Gentry revealed in a Facebook post. "My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas, but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600," she shared. "My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying." Gentry called the power couple "beautifully kind people."

Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement

The musician and the NFL star had an unbeatable year, as Kelce popped the question with a massive diamond ring in August. "He really crushed it in surprising me," the blonde beauty shared in an interview of the proposal. "While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out — 10 out of 10."

