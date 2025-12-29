or
'Very Kind' Taylor Swift Gifted $600 in Cash to Numerous Stadium Employees at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Christmas Game

Photo of Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium and a photo of her with Travis Kelce
Source: mega

Taylor Swift's generosity was revealed by an Arrowhead Stadium staffer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift's generosity brought a woman to tears this Christmas!

According to a lady who was working at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday, December 25, the singer — who was there to cheer on fiancé Travis Kelce at his last home game of the season — walked around the team's stadium to gift staffers with a substantial amount of cash.

Arrowhead Stadium Employee Raves Over Taylor Swift Encounter

Photo of A woman who worked at Arrowhead Stadium revealed Taylor Swift gave her a $600 Christmas gift.
Source: mega

A woman who worked at Arrowhead Stadium revealed Taylor Swift gave her a $600 Christmas gift.

A woman named Robyn Gentry wrote about her amazing experience meeting the Grammy winner in a Facebook post, sharing, "I was working at Arrowhead for the Chiefs game Christmas day. I was doing my end of season to do list, talking with my coworkers when security goes to walk through."

After seeing Swift's fiancé, Kelce and his mom, the superstar walked by.

"She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas," she recalled.

The Singer Gifted Employees $600 in Cash

Photo of The staffer said they 'immediately started crying' when the pop star gave her the money.
Source: mega

The staffer said they 'immediately started crying' when the pop star gave her the money.

Gentry said her "mind just froze" when the "Karma" crooner approached her.

"Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas, but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600," she spilled. "My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis 'Are Very Kind'

Photo of The staffer described Swift and Travis Kelce as 'beautifully kind people.'
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The staffer described Swift and Travis Kelce as 'beautifully kind people.'

"So I came home and can't bring myself to spend it. So I framed one," the stadium employee said of putting one of the pop star's $100 bills in a picture frame.

Gentry said she still hasn't spent a single dollar of Swift's sweet gift.

"Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people," she raved. "It's very true, incredible and very kind people."

This isn't the first time the music icon's generosity went viral, as in January 2024, she gifted workers at the Buffalo Bills' stadium with $100 bills after watching the Chiefs win a playoff game there.

Inside the Couple's Holiday Celebrations

Photo of The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to the singer in August.
Source: mega

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to the singer in August.

Though the couple's exact Christmas plans were never revealed, an insider said they were looking forward to spending some quiet time together.

"This is her favorite time of year with the holidays and her birthday, and she has been intentionally slowing down," a source told a news outlet, noting Swift has been "cooking, spending time with family and carving out space to enjoy being engaged."

As OK! reported, the NFL star got down on knee in August after around two years of dating.

