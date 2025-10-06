or
Taylor Swift Reveals How Mom Andrea Reacted to Her Racy New Song 'Wood'

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's mom had an unexpected reaction to the NSFW lyrics in 'Wood' off 'The Life of a Showgirl' album.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea, is embracing the singer's new era — raunchy lyrics and all.

During the Monday, October 6, episode of SiriusXM’s "The Morning Mash Up," the pop star, 35, disclosed how her mom reacted to her hit "Wood" off her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor pointed out how the intimacy aspect of the song seemed to have gone over Andrea's head.

Source: @bigrep1985/TikTok

Andrea Swift has supported her daughter Taylor's music over the years.

"She thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is," she explained. "That's the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song you, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song."

In "Wood," Taylor sings, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

Image of Taylor Swift includes explicit lyrics in 'Wood.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift includes explicit lyrics in 'Wood.'

She goes on to reflect on moving forward from past heartbreak with fiancé Travis Kelce.

"Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way," she belts out.

As Andrea picked up on, the songstress also alludes to superstitions surrounding romance: "And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift References Travis Kelce's 'Manhood' in 'Wood'

Image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged.

The Grammy Award winner even included a cheeky reference to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's podcast, "New Heights": "New Heights (New Heights)/ of manhood (Manhood)/ I ain't got to knock on wood (Ah) / All of that b------, wishing on a falling star."

The football star, 36, reportedly heard the track beforehand and didn't mind his woman calling out his "manhood."

"He got the heads-up," an insider confirmed to gossip columnist Rob Shuter on his Substack page. "Taylor played him the song before the album dropped — and he loved it. What guy wouldn’t? It’s basically a love letter to his… well, wood."

Taylor Swift's X-Rated Lyrics on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Image of Taylor Swift's 'Wood' is reportedly about Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's 'Wood' is reportedly about Travis Kelce.

During Monday's radio show interview, Taylor explained why lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl are more explicit than her past releases.

"If it improves the intensity of the moment or if, in terms of syllables or you just consonance and vowels, if to me it pops off more, you know, there are certain lyrics that just bounce more," she expressed. "Or if it feels like it's a part of the vernacular of how that character that I'm kind of cosplaying in that song would speak. Like, there are a lot of different reasons you choose to throw in a swear word or like a certain phrase or a sort of alliteration or whatever. But that's what I love so much about songwriting is those, those decisions are fun and oftentimes hilarious to make."

