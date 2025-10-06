Taylor Swift Reveals How Mom Andrea Reacted to Her Racy New Song 'Wood'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea, is embracing the singer's new era — raunchy lyrics and all. During the Monday, October 6, episode of SiriusXM’s "The Morning Mash Up," the pop star, 35, disclosed how her mom reacted to her hit "Wood" off her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor pointed out how the intimacy aspect of the song seemed to have gone over Andrea's head.

"She thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is," she explained. "That's the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song you, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song." In "Wood," Taylor sings, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

She goes on to reflect on moving forward from past heartbreak with fiancé Travis Kelce. "Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way," she belts out. As Andrea picked up on, the songstress also alludes to superstitions surrounding romance: "And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand."

The Grammy Award winner even included a cheeky reference to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's podcast, "New Heights": "New Heights (New Heights)/ of manhood (Manhood)/ I ain't got to knock on wood (Ah) / All of that b------, wishing on a falling star." The football star, 36, reportedly heard the track beforehand and didn't mind his woman calling out his "manhood." "He got the heads-up," an insider confirmed to gossip columnist Rob Shuter on his Substack page. "Taylor played him the song before the album dropped — and he loved it. What guy wouldn’t? It’s basically a love letter to his… well, wood."

