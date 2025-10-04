or
Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's Channel 4 Documentary and New Album

Taylor Swift has plenty in store for Swifties!

Oct. 4 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

What Is Channel 4's 'Taylor' About?

Reports about Taylor Swift's documentary surfaced in July.

Swifties, "You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift will dominate the last quarter of 2025!

In July, Deadline exclusively reported about a new Swift documentary, which "digs deep across the musician's 20-year career, a period that has seen her transcend the realm of pop star to become a cultural icon like no other."

Titled Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World, the two-part Channel 4 documentary features interviews as it "examines the forces that have shaped her trajectory and the devoted community she has inspired."

"Rare archive will reveal fresh insights into Taylor and her story as the series charts her journey from ambitious teen with towering dreams to one of the most influential and scrutinized figures of our time," the official synopsis adds.

Upon the announcement, director Guy King issued a statement in which he called the "champagne problems" singer "an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people."

"Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story," he continued.

When Does Taylor Swift's Channel 4 Documentary Premiere?

The Taylor Swift documentary is coming to Channel 4.

Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World premieres on Channel 4 on September 30. The two-part documentary will also be available to stream on the network's on-demand service.

"Her journey has been nothing short of epic, and we're keen for this series reflect all the joy and artistry, the heartbreaks and high stakes, of her stunning career, while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect," Channel 4's commissioning editor Shaminder Nahal said of the project.

Does Taylor Swift Have a New Album Coming Out?

The singer's latest album came out October 4.

Taylor Swift

Swifties will not have to wait much longer as Swift will drop her 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl.

The "august" singer made the new album announcement when she appeared on the "New Heights" podcast alongside Travis Kelce. The official tracklist has 12 songs: "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood," "Cancelled!," "Honey" and "The Life of a Showgirl."

When Is Taylor Swift's New Album 'Life of a Showgirl' Being Released?

'Life of a Showgirl' is Taylor Swift's 12th studio album.

Swift's new album, Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3, just a few days after the Channel 4 documentary's premiere.

Is Taylor Swift Working on Any Other Projects?

Taylor Swift wrote and directed 'All Too Well: The Short Film.'

In December 2022, Searchlight Pictures confirmed Swift would make her feature directorial debut with the company.

Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said at the time, "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

The exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

