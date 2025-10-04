Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's Channel 4 Documentary and New Album

Swifties, "You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift will dominate the last quarter of 2025!

In July, Deadline exclusively reported about a new Swift documentary, which "digs deep across the musician's 20-year career, a period that has seen her transcend the realm of pop star to become a cultural icon like no other."

Titled Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World, the two-part Channel 4 documentary features interviews as it "examines the forces that have shaped her trajectory and the devoted community she has inspired."

"Rare archive will reveal fresh insights into Taylor and her story as the series charts her journey from ambitious teen with towering dreams to one of the most influential and scrutinized figures of our time," the official synopsis adds.

Upon the announcement, director Guy King issued a statement in which he called the "champagne problems" singer "an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people."

"Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story," he continued.