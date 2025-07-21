or
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Selena Gomez's Star-Studded '70s Disco Bash for Her 33rd Birthday: Photos

Photo of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift stunned at Selena Gomez’s star-studded ’70s-themed party for her 33rd birthday.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift celebrated her best friend Selena Gomez's 33rd birthday with a glamorous soirée that radiated '70s disco vibes.

Joined by Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, and a host of close pals, the "Cruel Summer" songstress made a stylish entrance at the festive bash.

Article continues below advertisement

In a photo dump shared on Instagram, Swift appeared glowing in a chic black long-sleeved dress, accentuated by her signature red lip. Gomez, stunning in a sequined jumpsuit and fur jacket, beamed as she posed amidst a colorful pool of balloons.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Taylor Swift attended her BFF Selena Gomez's 33rd birthday party.
Source: @selenagomez/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift attended her BFF Selena Gomez's 33rd birthday party.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Swift, the birthday girl dazzled alongside friends like Sofia Carson on a rooftop. The couple exchanged sweet kisses during the celebration, highlighting their love in a charming atmosphere.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez shared sweet kisses in the photos.
Source: @selenagomez/INSTAGRAM

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez shared sweet kisses in the photos.

Article continues below advertisement

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here," the "Calm Down" singer wrote in her post. "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Selena Gomez raved about her birthday and her fans in the post.
Source: @selenagomez/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez raved about her birthday and her fans in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL 🥳," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

The birthday celebrations came just days before the news that Swift would attend Gomez and Blanco's upcoming wedding in Montecito, Calif., this September.

An insider revealed to a news outlet, "Selena and Benny's wedding is going to be a two-day event. Although it's for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting married this year.
Source: @selenagomez/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting married this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source noted Gomez's consideration for Swift's busy schedule, stating, "Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis."

Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024 after dating for over a year.

