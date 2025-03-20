'Mortified' Selena Gomez Admits She Was the First to Arrive at Taylor Swift's Party With Fiancé Benny Blanco: 'Cool People Don't Show Up on Time'
You can count on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to be first at the party!
While discussing the early days of their romance on the Wednesday, March 19, episode of Spotify’s Countdown To, the recently engaged couple admitted they were once the first people to arrive at pal Taylor Swift’s bash.
“What was our first party that we ever went to?” Blanco, 37, asked his fiancée, 32, while promoting the upcoming release of their joint song “I Said I Love You First.”
“I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple, we went to Taylor’s party after some awards show,” recalled the brunette beauty, who has been a close friend of the pop princess since 2008. “I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time.”
Blanco then teased his soon-to-be wife about how punctual she is.
“We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when like my mother shows up to a party,” he joked. “No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair announced their relationship in December 2023, though it is unclear when they began dating. In December 2024, the lovebirds revealed Blanco popped the question.
Now that the duo is in post-engagement bliss, a source gave a glimpse into their rumored plans for the big day.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shortly after news broke that the lovers purchased a $35 million home together, the insider said the property is likely where they will tie the knot.
"Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home," the source spilled of the Beverly Hills mansion. "They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!"
Though she is excited about their nuptials, the confidante noted Gomez is having "a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited" since she "has so many friends and loved ones."
The insider claimed the ceremony will be a "blend of her Christian faith and Benny’s Jewish traditions," adding, "They’ll write their own vows and inscribe something meaningful on each of their rings."
There are still many other choices waiting to be made about the loved-up bash.
"She still has to decide what she’ll walk down the aisle in," the insider added. "They also need to set the date, pick flowers and figure out a color scheme. Selena’s pulled out her old wedding vision board for some inspiration!"