Taylor Swift Fans Claim She Didn't Want the Camera to Pan to Her After Travis Kelce's Touchdown: Watch

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Taylor Swift fans are debating what the pop star actually said when the cameras caught her reacting to a play involving Travis Kelce. On Monday, September 14, the Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2026 season at home, with Swift in the stands to support her husband. Late in the second quarter, the ESPN broadcast showed the singer yelling at a TV screen, quickly sending fans online into a debate over her words.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift sparked fan debate after cameras caught her reacting during a Chiefs game.

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One X account guessed that Swift was frustrated with the broadcast focusing on her. “Even Taylor Swift is SICK of the broadcast cutting to her 😭,” the account wrote, suggesting she might have said, "DON'T SHOW ME! GET OFF OF ME!" Another fan agreed, writing, “The best thing Taylor Swift has said. She has gained some of my respect. 🫡.” Not everyone was convinced that was what happened, though. One user pushed back, “That's not what she said.” Another person offered a different interpretation, claiming, “She didn’t say that. She was yelling, ‘He’s open! He’s open!’ so they would pass the ball to Travis.” “No, she’s said he’s open he’s open get off him,” an X user penned.

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Even Taylor Swift is SICK of the broadcast cutting to her 😭



"DON'T SHOW ME! GET OFF OF ME!" pic.twitter.com/cJcwkmA0aj — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 15, 2026 Source: @BRICKCENTER/X

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A Lip Reader Weighs In

Source: MEGA Fans disagreed over what Taylor Swift appeared to say during Travis Kelce's play.

With fans still trying to figure out the moment, Mirror US Sports had a professional lip-reader analyze the footage. According to the lip reader, Swift was actually saying: “Oh, he’s open. He’s open. Get off of him, geez.” That explanation appears to fit what was happening on the field. Swift was watching the play unfold, and Kelce was open before making the catch and being tackled for a short gain.

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Was Taylor Swift just yelling “Don’t show me, get off of me” to the ESPN cameras after that catch by Kelce😂 — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) September 15, 2026 Source: @REALCGRIFF/X

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Swift and Kelce Make Kansas City Their Home Base

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly use Kansas City as a primary home base.

The moment comes after a source revealed that Swift and Kelce have made Kansas City an important part of their life together since getting married. "Right now, Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them, especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs," a source told Page Six. Still, their living arrangements could change as their careers and schedules shift. "He bought the place a few years back. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City will always be their primary home. Where they’re based is going to change depending on what they both have going on," the source added.

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The Couple Has Homes Across the Country

Source: MEGA The pair tied the knot on July 3.

Kansas City isn't the only place the couple can call home. Swift and Kelce have several properties they can use throughout the year. "New York is obviously a big home base for them too. Taylor has had her place in Tribeca for years and owns several properties there, including the penthouses she combined and the townhouse next door," the insider said. "She also has homes in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, so they have plenty of options depending on where they need to be," they added. The newlyweds recently returned to New York City, where they enjoyed a date night at Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse in the NoMad district. Their growing collection of homes also includes Kelce's newest property in Ohio. "They’ll definitely be spending plenty of time at the new Ohio house too, especially during Travis’ offseason," the source said. They continued, "It’s this beautiful property in Bratenahl just a few miles from Cleveland Heights where he grew up. It’s not like they bought a house like that and aren’t planning to use it," the source added.

What Happens After Kelce Retires?