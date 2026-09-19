Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Take Extreme Measures to Keep Nosy Neighbors Away From $5.35 Million Mansion, Nearby Resident Says
Sept. 19 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET
Trespassers, beware: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't playing around with the security of their new Ohio mansion.
"A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house," a nearby resident told Page Six.
The Chiefs tight end purchased the 21,000-square-foot lakefront estate in March for $5.35 million. Built in 1895, the home sits on 3.5 acres along Lake Erie. The mansion has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a wine cellar, sauna and heated pool.
They Wanted a Privacy Wall
The pop superstar and her husband had also hoped to build an 8-foot wall around the property, but the plan has not been approved.
The proposal went before the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board on August 11 and again on September 8 without a resolution, according to TMZ.
Village code states that solid fences and walls, and fences with less than 75 percent openness, cannot exceed 30 inches in height. The couple has since submitted a revised plan.
The Neighborhood Is Already Secure
The neighborhood Swift and Kelce have bought a house in doesn't need much extra help in the privacy department, according to local realtor Patricia Knight Gary.
"The village is a relatively secluded lakefront property," she said. "Something may have been set up at that particular home, which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I'm not aware of that."
She added that Bratenahl has its own police force that patrols the area regularly. She speculated that, with more celebrities moving in, the patrols could increase.
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Ohio Isn't Their Main Home Base
Despite the purchase, the two-time Super Bowl champion and his wife won't be living in Bratenahl full time.
"Right now, Travis' Leawood home [in Kansas] is his and Taylor's primary residence and a big home base for them, especially while he's still playing for the Chiefs," a source told Page Six.
Swift also owns homes in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, along with an apartment in New York City.
Their Love Story Started With a Failed Friendship Bracelet
Swift and Kelce wed in July at Madison Square Garden after announcing their engagement in August 2025.
The "Love Story" hitmaker's relationship with Kelce became public in September 2023, when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.
He'd first gone public with his interest that July on a "New Heights" episode with brother Jason Kelce, admitting he'd tried and failed to hand her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
“This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem, that’s what I thought at first,” the 14-time Grammy winner said on her man's podcast, adding that she found it “so funny.”