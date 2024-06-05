Taylor Swift Slams 'Irresponsible and Invasive' Lady Gaga Pregnancy Rumors
Taylor Swift isn't going to let Lady Gaga have a "Cruel Summer!"
After the "Born This Way" singer shot down the rumors that she was pregnant following uncomfortable comments on her appearance, Swift took to TikTok and schooled the trolls.
"Can we all agree that it's invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman's body?" she wrote in the reply that appears to have since been deleted or hidden. "Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman."
Screenshots of the clapback quickly made its rounds on social media and fans flooded the comments sections with praise for the award-winning artist.
"Someone else's body is NOT YOUR BUSINESS. Why does this continue to be a conversation/issue in 2024??" one user asked. A second chimed in, "That means she's probably seen/heard about the vids on her from this week," referring to the suggestions that Swift may be pregnant herself.
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled Gaga was expecting after photos of her attending her sister's wedding in Maine circulated. While many seemed to think she had a "baby bump," the artist later confirmed to fans that she did not have a bun in the oven.
On Monday, June 3, she shared a video of her lip syncing: "I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."
"Not pregnant, just down bad crying at the gym," she captioned the TikTok, playfully referencing Swift's "Down Bad" lyrics
Gaga fans immediately showered her with words of love and support. One penned, "People can be so mean. You are gorgeous. We love you!" and another said, "Pls don’t listen to those people."
"You are perfect," a third user gushed.
Although Lady Gaga isn't expecting a baby anytime soon, she has been focused on creating something brand new for her little monsters!
"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it," she said in a recent interview. "I just can’t wait to give it to the fans ... They hate when I say 'soon,' but soon!"