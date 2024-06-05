Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation by Singing Taylor Swift Song: Watch
Lady Gaga shut down rumors she's pregnant by posting on TikTok.
In the new clip, the singer, who recently attended her sister's wedding on June 1 with boyfriend Michael Polansky, wrote, "Not pregnant, just down bad crying at the gym," referring to Taylor Swift's hit song "Down Bad."
The "Born This Way" songstress, 38, also urged her fans to vote.
Several fans praised the musician for tuning out the noise.
“People can be so mean. You are gorgeous Gaga. We love you!” one person exclaimed, while another said, “Pls don’t listen to those people."
“You are perfect,” a third user added.
The rumors ran rampant on Friday, May 31, when Gaga attended her sister's wedding wearing a loose short-sleeve dress. She was also seen sporting a huge ring on that finger as people believe she could be engaged to Polansky.
"I don’t see enough people freaking out about gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??" one user wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another asked, "gurll [sic] are you engaged??" alongside a couple crying emojis.
Gaga has not commented on the engagement speculation. Though the pair hadn't been seen in public in quite some time, an insider said they had gone through some issues but have seemed to work through things.
"They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple," the confidante declared in November 2023, as OK! previously reported.
Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, but they called it off.
"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she said nearly eight years ago. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other."
As of late, Gaga revealed she's been in the studio — and exciting things are on the horizon.
"I have been working on my new music all the time, and I truly live and breathe it,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “I just can’t wait to give it to the fans.”