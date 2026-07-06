Taylor Swift in Talks for History-Making $1 Billion-Dollar Residency, Claims Source: 'The Real Prize'
July 6 2026, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift may already be planning her next career milestone following her reported wedding to Travis Kelce.
According to an insider, the global superstar is quietly in talks for what could become the first billion-dollar concert residency in history, with Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Sphere in Las Vegas reportedly emerging as the two leading contenders. The report comes after Swift allegedly tied the knot with Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.
“Everyone assumes the conversations are about the wedding,” one insider told Rob Shuter's Substack page. “They’re not. The wedding may have opened the door, but the real prize is a Taylor Swift residency. That’s the billion-dollar opportunity everyone wants.”
Why Industry Insiders Believe Taylor Swift Could Make History
The financial potential of a residency on that scale would be unprecedented.
Billy Joel's iconic Madison Square Garden residency reportedly grossed an estimated $266.7 million across 104 sold-out performances, while Celine Dion's two landmark Las Vegas residencies brought in a combined $681.3 million.
Entertainment insiders believe Swift could surpass both achievements.
“Taylor isn’t competing with Billy Joel or Celine Dion,” an entertainment executive said. “She’s competing with herself. If anyone can create the first billion-dollar residency, it’s Taylor.”
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The Eras Tour Set a New Standard
The speculation comes after Swift wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history.
The massive tour generated more than $2.008 billion in ticket sales across 149 sold-out shows spanning five continents and attracted more than 10.1 million fans. Each performance averaged nearly $14 million in gross revenue.
Sources believe a residency could attract Swifties from around the globe in much the same way.
“Fans would fly in from every continent,” another source said. “Hotels, restaurants, Broadway, airlines — everyone wins. It becomes more than a concert. It becomes an economic engine.”
Taylor Swift Prioritized Her Tour Crew's Success
Despite the tour's enormous financial success, Swift previously revealed that one of her proudest accomplishments was rewarding the people who helped make it happen.
The Grammy winner shared that she personally handwritten a note to every employee and spent "a couple of weeks" sealing each envelope with wax.
“Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is really important to me,” she said. “People who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus, and these people just work so hard and they are the best at what they do. It’s fun to write the notes. It’s fun to think about everybody’s lives that they’re gonna go back to… making that worthwhile for them is really — it feels like Christmas morning when you finally get to say thank you.”
Although the exact amounts were not disclosed in the docuseries End of an Era, multiple reports have estimated that Swift distributed tens of millions of dollars in bonuses throughout the nearly two-year tour.