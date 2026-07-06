Taylor Swift in Talks for History-Making $1 Billion-Dollar Residency, Claims Source: 'The Real Prize'

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Taylor Swift may already be planning her next career milestone following her reported wedding to Travis Kelce. According to an insider, the global superstar is quietly in talks for what could become the first billion-dollar concert residency in history, with Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Sphere in Las Vegas reportedly emerging as the two leading contenders. The report comes after Swift allegedly tied the knot with Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

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Source: mega Taylor Swift's global popularity makes her the strongest candidate to launch the first concert residency capable of generating $1 billion, per a source.

“Everyone assumes the conversations are about the wedding,” one insider told Rob Shuter's Substack page. “They’re not. The wedding may have opened the door, but the real prize is a Taylor Swift residency. That’s the billion-dollar opportunity everyone wants.”

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Why Industry Insiders Believe Taylor Swift Could Make History

Source: mega Madison Square Garden and the Sphere in Las Vegas are reportedly competing to host what could become one of the biggest live music events in history.

The financial potential of a residency on that scale would be unprecedented. Billy Joel's iconic Madison Square Garden residency reportedly grossed an estimated $266.7 million across 104 sold-out performances, while Celine Dion's two landmark Las Vegas residencies brought in a combined $681.3 million. Entertainment insiders believe Swift could surpass both achievements. “Taylor isn’t competing with Billy Joel or Celine Dion,” an entertainment executive said. “She’s competing with herself. If anyone can create the first billion-dollar residency, it’s Taylor.”

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The Eras Tour Set a New Standard

Source: mega Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour demonstrated her ability to draw millions of fans from around the world and deliver unprecedented ticket sales.

The speculation comes after Swift wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history. The massive tour generated more than $2.008 billion in ticket sales across 149 sold-out shows spanning five continents and attracted more than 10.1 million fans. Each performance averaged nearly $14 million in gross revenue. Sources believe a residency could attract Swifties from around the globe in much the same way. “Fans would fly in from every continent,” another source said. “Hotels, restaurants, Broadway, airlines — everyone wins. It becomes more than a concert. It becomes an economic engine.”

Taylor Swift Prioritized Her Tour Crew's Success

Source: mega Taylor Swift rewarded her touring crew with generous bonuses and handwritten thank-you notes after the Eras Tour.