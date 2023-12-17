What Is Taylor Swift's Net Worth? How the Pop Sensation Recently Became a Billionaire After an Epic Year
After an extremely successful year for Taylor Swift, the pop phenomenon officially became a billionaire, with a whopping 1.1 billion net worth, according to Forbes.
The singer-songwriter made the largest chunk of her money thanks to the record-breaking success of the Eras Tour. The star officially became a billionaire in October from the amazing three-and-a-half-hour concert tour, which is set to continue through 2024.
The incredible live experience grossed nearly $850 million within her 66 U.S. shows.
TheTime’s Person of the Year honoree’s impact was so great she even generated millions for local economies around the country, including her two nights in Denver, which added $140 million to Colorado’s gross domestic product, and her three nights at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, which made the most hotel revenue the city has seen in years. The U.S. Travel Association estimated the U.S. leg of the tour generated about $5 billion to state economies.
“She’s like a big corporation, essentially, operating in many sectors,” University of Chicago professor and economist Carolyn Sloane shared. “Her audience has skewed so young and so female for so long that people may have underestimated how big this thing could be, economically. I don’t think anybody doubts that today.”
Not only did the Eras Tour allow Swift to rake in the cash, but her release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film in October earned the 34-year-old $93 million opening weekend and has grossed more than $250 million worldwide.
Swift’s rerecording of her albums have also added to her immense success, including the most recent release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), making her Spotify’s most-streamed artist in a single day in October.
Prior to this incredible year for the star, she had made millions from her prior tours, album sales and merchandise.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, between 2015 and 2016, Swift earned $170 million thanks to her 1989 world tour. Then, in 2019, the “Lavender Haze” vocalist earned $185 million from her Reputation stadium tour, which grossed a total of $266 million.
The celeb also has quite the real estate portfolio, including multi-million-dollar homes in Tennessee, Rhode Island, New York, California and Massachusetts.
As OK! previously reported, not only has Swift been rolling in cash this year, but she has also seemingly found love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The couple has apparently become so close in the last few months that Kelce’s friend Chetarah Jackson claimed the pair could be taking their relationship to the next level.
"My boyfriend, Calvin Locke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is Travis' friend and has known him since the 7th grade," she spilled. "We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends."
"Taylor is an absolute sweetheart," Jackson raved. "She is very down-to-earth and kind."
"Taylor and Travis are so in love," she added. "It was so cute seeing them together, and I can see them getting married."