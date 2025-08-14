NEWS Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Cover Shocks Fans With Her Sultry Poses: She Looks 'So Hot' Source: MEGA Taylor Swift threw fans in a tizzy after dropping scandalous 'The Life of a Showgirl' album photos. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is showing a brand-new side of herself for TS12, and fans are here for it. Just hours after debuting her The Life of a Showgirl album cover on Wednesday, August 13, social media blew up with strong opinions over the pop star's scandalous promo photos. In a series of new snaps, Swift barely covers her body in silver jewels and beige fishnet tights.

In the cover photo, she is nearly submerged in water, donning showgirl attire and a full face of glam. A different image shows the singer with a short black bob wig, covering her near-naked body with large pink feathers. Likewise, she dons an orange feathered headpiece in a photo announcing the 12 tracks on the album, which drops October 3. Swift also stripped down to a strapless maroon body suit and fishnets while lying seductively across two chairs. "And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥," she captioned her Instagram announcement post.

Fans React to Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is dropping 12 new songs.

Fans were floored by the album promotion, which is a notable departure from Swift's previous releases. They pointed out how the "Fearless" singer appears to have more freedom as she unleashes a sultrier side of herself. "The way my jaw dropped. I've never seen Taylor look this slutty before I'm not ready for this," one person wrote on X. "Taylor looks SO HOT on the new album cover im OBSESSED," another quipped on TikTok. Others, however, weren't as pleased and thought Swift was stepping too far out of the box. "I love the color, but it doesn't seem like Taylor," a TikTok user wrote, while another asked, "Am I the only one who's extremely disappointed?"

What to Expect From 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift was a guest on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast.

The Life of a Showgirl will feature tracks including "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter" and "The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)." "I care more about this record more than I can even overstate," Swift expressed on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time."

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift dished to Travis Kelce about 'The Life of a Showgirl.'