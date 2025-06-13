or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Cozy Up at Hockey Game in Florida: Watch

taylor swift travis kelce hockey game pda
Source: MEGA; @swifferupdates/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked smitten as they cozied up at the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Florida.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong!

On Thursday, June 12, the superstar couple showed up together at Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Fans spotted the two looking totally smitten as they cozied up in the stands.

In one clip shared on X, the “Lavender Haze” singer and her NFL beau were caught chatting away during the game.

Kelce kept it casual in a matching red sweater and shorts, while Swift rocked a cream track jacket with crystal trim and matching embellished shorts — plus her signature red lipstick, of course. She sipped from a canned drink as she leaned into the football star.

At one point, Kelce was scrolling on his phone, as Swift peeked over and gushed, “Wow!”

kelce swift marriage rumors heat up
Source: @swifferupdates/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a hockey game together in Florida.

Another video from the live broadcast showed Kelce sweetly wrapping his arm around Swift’s waist as she casually sipped through a straw — completely unfazed by the cameras but clearly enjoying the PDA.

Source: @swifferupdates/X
Naturally, Swifties and sports fans alike had plenty to say in the comments section.

“Love them. So cute together,” one fan wrote, while another couldn’t handle the cuteness, writing, “If they ever break up I will never believe in any relationship ever! I just don’t think I can take another Taylor Swift broken heart!”

“I’m glad she seems happy,” a third chimed in, while another added, “Great to see them out.”

taylor swift travis pda
Source: @swifferupdates/X

The couple was spotted getting cozy and chatting during the Stanley Cup Final.

This latest outing comes right on the heels of some marriage buzz that had fans freaking out earlier this week.

On Saturday, June 8, a photo surfaced from Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz’s wedding, which showed a guest envelope labeled “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

Taylor Swift

Event planner Ellie Nottoli posted the pic from the big day, showing off a table of personalized guest envelopes. While Swift and Kelce didn’t actually make it to the event — they were spotted at another wedding that same weekend in Tennessee — their names were definitely on the guest list and were assigned to “Table 13" — her lucky number.

taylor and travis nhl date night
Source: @JordynLWYMMD/X

Wedding rumors sparked again after the pair's names appeared on a wedding guest list.

“We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee,” Nottoli wrote, referencing Kelce’s cousin’s nuptials where the couple was seen posing with fans. “But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests.”

Of course, seeing their names side by side set off a wave of wedding speculation in the comments.

“They got married?” one fan asked.

“I KNEW IT!!” someone else shouted online.

Source: @JordynLWYMMD/X
Others zeroed in on the number. “Table 13 😭,” one fan wrote.

One user took things a step further, writing, “Ummmmm Taylor Kelce does fit, it should be TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS SWIFT.”

Another couldn’t help but quote her lyrics, writing, “And at every table, I'll save you a seat!! Lover!!!!”

swift kelce table wedding rumors
Source: @elliestyled/Instagram; @swifferupdates/X

A source said an engagement is likely once Travis Kelce finishes his NFL season.

Still, not everyone was buying into the hype. One user jumped in to set the record straight, saying, “This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic."

The chatter comes just two weeks after a source told Daily Mail that an engagement is definitely on the horizon.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider dished.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged,” they continued. “Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen.”

