Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have a Dog? All the Clues the Newlyweds May Have Welcomed a New Pet
July 18 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already expanded their family by welcoming a fluffy new dog?
Following their lavish July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, Swift and Kelce have fueled speculation they may now be proud dog parents. Amid the buzz, OK! rounds up all the clues suggesting the newlyweds' family has gotten a little bigger.
Jason Kelce Previously Said Travis Kelce Had 'Just Got a Puppy'
Talks about Swift and Kelce's rumored new dog first began when Jason Kelce said his sibling had gotten a puppy.
"I came back maybe six months after that, and I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall," Jason recalled on the "Fitz & White" podcast. "I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?' He just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it."
Travis Kelce Revealed Taylor Swift Gave Him His Best Christmas Gift
In December 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed the best Christmas gift he got was from his then-fiancée.
"But it gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house, so not going to say it. I love you, Tay," Travis told Jason on the "New Heights" podcast.
Travis did not reveal exactly what he got from Taylor, but fans later speculated the present was the puppy.
A White Dog Was Spotted in an SUV Used by Taylor Swift's Entourage
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The speculation about Taylor and Travis' rumored dog intensified in March. At the time, video footage showed a dog coming out of one of the singer's vehicles, while another image published by the Daily Mail fueled speculation that she had welcomed a new four-legged companion.
A Photo Showed the Dog at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
Amid the buzz, a blurry photo from Taylor and Travis' Madison Square Garden wedding, shared by the Daily Mail, appeared to show the fluffy pup again.
One fan shared a screenshot of the photo alongside the text, "DID TAYLOR REALLY ADOPT A DOG."
A second shared, "Never in my years did I think taylor swift would become a dog person."
Travis Kelce Was Later Photographed With a Similar-Looking Fur Baby
Taylor and Travis offered the biggest clue yet that they may have welcomed a bundle of fluff when the footballer was spotted arriving at the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Fla., on July 12.
Photos shared by Page Six showed the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's husband walking across the tarmac as a fluffy white dog made its way down the stairs behind him.