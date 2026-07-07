Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Really Excited' to Enjoy Newlywed Life Before NFL Season: 'He Is Her Prince Charming'

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are excited to enjoy "a few weeks of newlywed life" before their schedules become swamped with the upcoming NFL season. Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, after almost three years together. A source close to the couple gave insight into how the couple is settling into marriage ahead of Kelce's busy NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. "They’re really excited to enjoy a few weeks of newlywed life before football season gets going again," the insider revealed.

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'Travis is Absolutely Her Prince Charming'

Source: MEGA Loved ones said Taylor Swift found her 'Prince Charming' in Travis Kelce.

In the meantime, the couple is in newlywed bliss with found her "prince charming." "All of us close to her know how long she’s wanted her happily ever after, and Travis is absolutely her Prince Charming,” a friend told People. “It was just the perfect celebration for their fairy-tale love story.” Guests watched the pair tie the knot at a star-studded ceremony attended by Swift's A-list friends, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited their A-list friends to watch them tie the knot.

"Stars talked to family, friends and were gawking just as much about the vibe and saying how happy they were to be there. There was an electric energy in the room," an insider claimed. The couple was rumored to have welcomed more than 1,000 guests to the ceremony, but asked attendees to put away their phones and sign iron-clad NDAs to keep the details of their nuptials under wraps. Little information has been released since the couple's high-profile ceremony, with guests describing the wedding as a "magical" day.

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'They Were Beaming the Entire Night'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were 'beaming the entire night.'

"They were both beaming the entire night," one guest claimed. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, stood next to her as the man of honor. Travis' brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. The ceremony was officiated by none other than Adam Sandler. Travis and Taylor allegedly wrote their own vows, which were rumored to clock in at 20 minutes each. “Travis was very emotional during the vows,” an insider said. Another claimed that Taylor told friends she "wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school."

'She Was Absolutely Glowing'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were wearing Dior outfits designed by Jonathon Anderson.