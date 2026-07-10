Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's $30 Million Wedding Cost Breakdown Revealed: 'This Operated on a Completely Different Scale'

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding experts revealed the estimated cost breakdown of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's $30 million Madison Square Garden ceremony. Esther Lee, the editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, revealed that the couple's July 3 ceremony likely cost between $20 million and $30 million. "While the average American wedding sits at $34,000, according to The Knot Real Weddings Study, this production would’ve operated on a completely different scale," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

$5 Million on Florals Alone

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly spent an estimated $5 million on just flowers.

The couple reportedly invited more than 1,000 guests to their big day and were rumored to have completely transformed the iconic venue into their perfect fairytale wedding. "We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million,” Lee told Page Six. “Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely." Swift was rumored to commission a purple carpet to line the stairs outside Madison Square Garden, which was installed after a red carpet was mistakenly put in its place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could have spent millions on catering.

Guests have claimed the couple had "unlimited food and drinks" with multiple full-service bars available in the reception area. "Catering would likely cost between $2.5 million and $3 million, while bridal attire, menswear and entertainment likely added another $2 million," Lee added. Swift and Kelce's wedding looks were custom-designed by Jonathon Anderson for Christian Dior Haute Couture. The bride wore Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry, according to a statement from her publicist. Lee noted that the couple likely had an extensive and involved planning process from tastings to fittings to wedding consultations for the massive event.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce likely had a very involved wedding planning process.

"The couple might’ve had four to six major ‘milestone’ consultations that included master presentations where they reviewed the blueprint, tasted catering options and approved the custom Dior sketches, not to mention fittings," Lee explained. According to Lee, ensuring security and privacy was likely a major part of the couple's planning process. It was rumored that the newlyweds chose Madison Square Garden as their venue to prevent flyover coverage or leaks on their big day. "For a high-profile celebrity wedding, privacy and logistics are more likely to dictate the first stages of planning,” she explained. “For Taylor and Travis, that meant finding an environment that allowed for total street closures and direct, private vehicle access, which is why Madison Square Garden was a prime choice for the couple on this momentous occasion.”

'A Thousand Times the Cost of the Average Global Wedding'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding could have cost 1,000 times more than the average ceremony.