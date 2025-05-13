or
OK Magazine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Publicly for First Time in 2 Months

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in Philadelphia on Mother’s Day.

May 13 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

In a moment that sent fans into a frenzy, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted together for the first time in two months. The pair made a low-key appearance at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 11.

In the photos, Swift, 35, flaunted her trademark straight hair adorned in a sleek black tank top, while Kelce, 35, kept it casual in a crisp white shirt, while the pop star was all smiles.

Details are still murky about how long the couple has been laying low in the City of Brotherly Love. However, insider intel reveals that they were likely celebrating Mother's Day alongside Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their adorable daughters.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a private dinner in Philly.

This sighting marks a significant moment for the couple, who stayed off the radar since Travis' Kansas City Chiefs lost against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVIII in February. Meanwhile, Taylor has also kept a low profile after wrapping her record-breaking Eras tour last December.

Rumors of trouble in paradise circulated, especially during their silence. However, an insider said Taylor and Travis are "stronger than ever."

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept a low profile since the Super Bowl.

"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," the insider shared. "They're in the process of planning the 'next steps' in their relationship, including amping up wedding discussions."

Taylor Swift

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Travis Kelce is 'putting Taylor first,' a source said.

The source further divulged that this time away from the public eye has given the couple a taste of what life will be like in married bliss.

"They already knew how compatible they were, but this break has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain," they said.

A second insider noted that the couple has deliberately chosen this downtime amid their respective career breaks. "Taylor's been in rest-and-relaxation mode since she wrapped her Eras Tour," the source spilled. "The plan has always been to enjoy the off-season with Travis by packing in a lot of travel."

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

The duo started dating in 2023.

While details remain scarce — intentionally so — the romance is indeed flourishing. A third source revealed Travis is stepping up his game in a major way. "Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor," they noted. "Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis."

