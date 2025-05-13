Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Publicly for First Time in 2 Months

In a moment that sent fans into a frenzy, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted together for the first time in two months. The pair made a low-key appearance at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 11.

In the photos, Swift, 35, flaunted her trademark straight hair adorned in a sleek black tank top, while Kelce, 35, kept it casual in a crisp white shirt, while the pop star was all smiles.

Details are still murky about how long the couple has been laying low in the City of Brotherly Love. However, insider intel reveals that they were likely celebrating Mother's Day alongside Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their adorable daughters.