Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'on the Same Page About Their Future': They've Been Busy Making Plans for Their 'Next Steps'

"It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future," a source recently told a news publication of Kelce and Swift — who have been soaking up as much time as they can together amid the NFL's offseason and following the completion of the pop star's record-breaking Eras Tour.

According to the insider, the "Love Story" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been thinking about "next steps" and "amping up wedding discussions."