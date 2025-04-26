Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'on the Same Page About Their Future': They've Been Busy Making Plans for Their 'Next Steps'
Are wedding bells ringing for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
The fan-favorite couple has been going strong for almost two years now — and reportedly are ready to take their relationship to the next level.
"It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future," a source recently told a news publication of Kelce and Swift — who have been soaking up as much time as they can together amid the NFL's offseason and following the completion of the pop star's record-breaking Eras Tour.
According to the insider, the "Love Story" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been thinking about "next steps" and "amping up wedding discussions."
"Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar," the confidant detailed. "They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."
"It’s just proven they’re a solid team and can weather anything together," the source said, admitting the 14-time Grammy winner and her boyfriend are ready for "the fun part" — "a wedding, a honeymoon and the start of the rest of their lives as a married couple."
- Taylor Swift 'Sees Long-Term Potential' With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'They Have the Next Few Months Completely Laid Out'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Never Felt Anything Like This Before' in a Relationship
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Have 'Never Seen Them So Happy' Amid Whirlwind Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Swift and Kelce are currently enjoying time under the radar, the duo has already displayed how they show up for one another even in the middle of their chaotic touring and football schedules.
"They’ve supported each other through some rough times — Travis’ Super Bowl loss and Taylor seemingly being named in the Blake Lively drama," the source explained regarding the Eagles defeating the Chiefs during the NFL's championship game back in February and Swift getting pulled into her best friend's legal battle against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
Through it all, Kelce and the "All Too Well" singer have "really had each other’s backs" and "are each other’s biggest fan."
The athlete himself hasn't been shy to showcase how big of a fan he is of his girlfriend.
"I'm the No. 1 Swiftie," Kelce gushed while speaking to Stephen A. Smith on the sports broadcaster's talk show in January.
"Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field," he confirmed at the time. "That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship … you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Swift and Kelce.