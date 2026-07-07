NEWS Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guests ‘Scanned’ for Secret Recording Devices at MSG: Report Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests were reportedly screened for smart glasses and hidden recording devices. Oviya Priyadharshini July 7 2026, Published 4:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly went to extreme lengths to keep their wedding celebration private — with guests allegedly checked for hidden recording devices before entering Madison Square Garden.

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Source: MEGA The reported security measures went far beyond a simple no-phone policy.

The couple had already made headlines for their strict no-phone wedding policy. But according to TMZ, security checks went beyond the phone ban, with guests also being checked for devices like smart glasses and other gadgets that could secretly record photos or videos. They were also reportedly required to follow strict security procedures before entering the venue. The added security measures came as Swift and Kelce welcomed hundreds of guests, including some of the biggest names in music, Hollywood and sports, to celebrate their July 3 wedding in New York City.

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Guests Shared Their Reactions to the Strict Phone Ban Policy

Source: MEGA Celebrity guests later shared their lighthearted reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's unusual wedding rules.

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Source: MEGA The reported security measures allegedly extended to NYPD officers working on the venue.

The director, who worked with Swift on several of her most memorable music videos, also opened up about the celebrity-filled evening, saying he was “starstruck” after meeting legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Kahn later described the wedding as feeling both massive and surprisingly intimate, saying it was like “living in the internet” because of the number of famous people gathered in one place. Meanwhile, Sophie Charles poked fun at the phone ban by joking that she had “snuck a phone into MSG.” The catch was that her “phone” was actually a tiny gold flip-phone pendant that could not function as a real device.

The Wedding’s Privacy Rules Allegedly Went Beyond the Guest List

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly had their celebration filmed as 'a movie.'