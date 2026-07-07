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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guests ‘Scanned’ for Secret Recording Devices at MSG: Report

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests were reportedly screened for smart glasses and hidden recording devices.

July 7 2026, Published 4:52 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly went to extreme lengths to keep their wedding celebration private — with guests allegedly checked for hidden recording devices before entering Madison Square Garden.

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Image of The reported security measures went far beyond a simple no-phone policy.
Source: MEGA

The reported security measures went far beyond a simple no-phone policy.

The couple had already made headlines for their strict no-phone wedding policy.

But according to TMZ, security checks went beyond the phone ban, with guests also being checked for devices like smart glasses and other gadgets that could secretly record photos or videos. They were also reportedly required to follow strict security procedures before entering the venue.

The added security measures came as Swift and Kelce welcomed hundreds of guests, including some of the biggest names in music, Hollywood and sports, to celebrate their July 3 wedding in New York City.

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Guests Shared Their Reactions to the Strict Phone Ban Policy

Image of Celebrity guests later shared their lighthearted reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's unusual wedding rules.
Source: MEGA

Celebrity guests later shared their lighthearted reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's unusual wedding rules.

The star-studded guest list included Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, among many other famous faces.

Some attendees later joked about the unusual rules. Singer’s longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn shared that being without his phone for the evening was a rare experience.

“I haven’t been without my phone that long since 1992,” he joked on X after getting his device back.

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Image of The reported security measures allegedly extended to NYPD officers working on the venue.
Source: MEGA

The reported security measures allegedly extended to NYPD officers working on the venue.

The director, who worked with Swift on several of her most memorable music videos, also opened up about the celebrity-filled evening, saying he was “starstruck” after meeting legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Kahn later described the wedding as feeling both massive and surprisingly intimate, saying it was like “living in the internet” because of the number of famous people gathered in one place.

Meanwhile, Sophie Charles poked fun at the phone ban by joking that she had “snuck a phone into MSG.” The catch was that her “phone” was actually a tiny gold flip-phone pendant that could not function as a real device.

The Wedding’s Privacy Rules Allegedly Went Beyond the Guest List

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly had their celebration filmed as 'a movie.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly had their celebration filmed as 'a movie.'

The strict security measures reportedly didn’t stop with wedding guests. According to TMZ, the couple’s no-phone policy also extended to NYPD officers working inside the venue, with officers allegedly asked to leave their devices behind or give up their assignments.

It was also reported that a professional film crew was on hand to document the celebration. Guests were reportedly told that it was not a typical wedding video setup, with the footage described as being captured for what was referred to as “a movie.”

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