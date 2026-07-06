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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest Joseph Kan Calls Out 'Fake' AI Photos of MSG Ceremony: 'Trust Me'

joseph kan slams fake ai photos of taylor swift travis kelce wedding
Source: MEGA;@josephkahn/Instagram

Joseph Kahn shut down ‘fake’ AI photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG wedding.

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July 6 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

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Joseph Kahn has a message for fans: don't believe everything you see online.

On Saturday, July 4, the director — who has collaborated with Taylor Swift on some of her biggest music videos, including "Bad Blood," "Blank Space" and "Look What You Made Me Do" — debunked the wave of AI-generated images falsely claiming to show moments from the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Kahn, who attended the star-studded celebration, took to X to make it clear that the photos making the rounds online aren't the real thing.

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image of Joseph Kahn reassured fans that the authentic wedding moments were far more memorable than the AI-generated images circulating online.
Source: @JosephKahn/X

Joseph Kahn reassured fans that the authentic wedding moments were far more memorable than the AI-generated images circulating online.

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“Every picture I've seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it,” Khan wrote.

He also shared an authentic glimpse from the event on Instagram, posting a photo with his wife, Lotte, that offered a small peek at the venue's pink-themed décor.

“Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce’s wedding last night,” he wrote. “I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).”

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate,” he continued. “And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.”

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Source: @JosephKahn/X
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A-List Stars Filled Madison Square Garden

image of Guests described the ceremony as ‘emotional’ despite its massive scale, saying it still felt deeply personal for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: @josephkahn/Instagram

Guests described the ceremony as ‘emotional’ despite its massive scale, saying it still felt deeply personal for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As OK! previously reported, countless celebrities were spotted arriving at the iconic New York City venue for the highly anticipated ceremony.

Among those seen attending were Hugh Grant, Jennifer Lopez, Ethan Hawke, Bradley Cooper, Eric Stonestreet, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Machine Gun Kelly and many more.

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Source: @josephkahn/Instagram
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Guests Reveal Emotional Ceremony Details

image of The reported performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks added to the star power of the already celebrity-packed celebration.
Source: MEGA

The reported performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks added to the star power of the already celebrity-packed celebration.

Two attendees also shared details about the ceremony with NBC News, revealing that the touching moments caught many guests by surprise.

"You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional," one guest told the outlet.

According to both attendees, Swift and Kelce each wrote their own wedding vows. The guests said the 14-time Grammy winner even sang part of her vows, leaving friends and family reaching for tissues.

The couple reportedly read from gold vow books, with each speech lasting about 20 minutes.

Inside the Fairytale Wedding

image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly wrote their own vows.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly wrote their own vows.

Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the ceremony, while Paul McCartney performed The Beatles' classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" during the reception. Stevie Nicks also took the stage for a special performance.

Swift was also said to have walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of her hit song "Love Story."

Although Madison Square Garden remained recognizable from the outside — where "JUST&T MARRIED" flashed across the arena's jumbotrons after the couple exchanged vows — the inside was completely transformed.

According to a source who spoke to People, the venue became an enchanting, whimsical oasis that "looked like a forest."

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