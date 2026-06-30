Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Fans Are Convinced Couple Secretly Tied the Knot After Mysterious Wedding Clues

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fans believe that they have already gotten married in secret. Swift and Kelce are expected to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden later this week. However, social media posts by top celebrity wedding planners have led Swifties to speculate that the pair might have said their vows already.

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Top Wedding Planners Send Swifties Into a Frenzy Over Secret Wedding Rumors

Source: @rishithedesigner/Instagram Celebrity wedding planner Rishi Patel's cryptic post about a massive but secret event made fans believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already tied the knot.

Rishi Patel, a celebrity event planner who was rumored to be working with the pop star for her upcoming nuptials, per Page Six, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that started the whole spiral. “Today, I asked 23 of my colleagues if, when they started in the event industry (span of 7 to 45 years), that they would have ever dreamed or imagined they would be part of what we created today...unanimously the answer was no,” he wrote in the post. He continued that the sentiment alone “means more than I can ever explain.” “I can’t wait to share what we created,” he added, before concluding, “But for now, I’m just eternally grateful for those who mean more to me than I could ever explain.”

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Source: @samantharoberts/Instagram Social media expert Samantha Roberts' post fueled speculations about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

A source told Page Six after Patel’s post went viral, “Rishi’s so high level and works with huge clients all the time, so for this to be such a huge deal…It’s all so Taylor coded.” Samantha Roberts, a social media expert who specializes in “strategic orchestration of wedding release rollouts,” also made an enthusiastic post about working on the same event. “Tonight was a career highlight,” Roberts wrote.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @taylorswift and @killatrav/Instagram Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce via Instagram last year.

“15 years ago I came to New York because I loved events. I dreamed that one day I’d work events like the one I did tonight,” she continued in the post. Roberts tagged another wedding planning guru, Marcy Blum, in her post, which fueled the rumors of the event in question being Swift and Kelce's wedding. Blum, however, cleared up the rumors by telling the outlet that the event was “a fabulous summer party for my favorite client.” “Lots of security made it look [like] Taylor. But, alas, no, it wasn’t,” Blum concluded.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Rumored to Get Married Later This Week

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly rented the Madison Square Garden for three days for their upcoming wedding event.

While the rumors of the couple's secret wedding are surging across the internet, many are keeping their sights set for this weekend when America’s sweetheart and the Kansas City Chiefs footballer are expected to get married. Per TMZ, the duo has reportedly rented the iconic New York arena for three days to complete their nuptials over the Fourth of July weekend.

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Source: @killatrav/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly paying $3 million to rent Madison Square Garden.