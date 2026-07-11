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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Show Off Their Wedding Rings in First Public Outing as Newlyweds 

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Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married on July 3.

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July 11 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and new hubby Travis Kelce sported their wedding rings during their first public appearance as newlyweds on Friday, July 10.

The "Reputation" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player, both 36, attended his teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding where they donned the bands.

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image of Taylor swift
Source: MEGA

The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photos surfaced across social media showing Swift and Kelce having a ball during the nuptials held at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, Calif.

The football player wore a crisp black suit and sunglasses for the bash, while the pop star rocked a strapless pink floral gown.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Married at Madison Square Garden on July 3

image of Taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce proposed in August 2025.

The couple was also spotted dancing the night away and sipping on a few drinks as they watched the ceremony unfold.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot themselves merely a week earlier, during a lavish wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The "Blank Space" singer gushed over her engagement ring after the athlete proposed to her in August 2025. The rock is an old mine brilliant cut diamond on a yellow gold band and is surrounded by two smaller gems on both sides.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Had 1,000 Guests

image of Taylor swift
Source: MEGA

About 1,000 guests attended the pair's lavish nuptials.

“He designed it with this amazing jeweler,” she said on Heart Breakfast Show last year. “Kindred Lubreck is her name and she does all of her gold engraving by hand.”

"I had shown [Kelce] a video a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out," Swift added. “When I saw the ring, I was like, ‘I know who made that, I know who made that!’ And also, ‘You listen to me.’”

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows in front of 1,000 guests and the ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler.

image of Taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's wedding cost approximately $30 million.

“Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime,” a source dished to People on July 4.

“And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special," they went on.

The Valentine's Day star wore a custom Christian Dior haute couture wedding dress by designer Jonathan Anderson for her event, with Kelce also wearing his suit designed by the same fashion house.

The A-List couple's nuptials reportedly cost an eye-popping $30 million, with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealing on Friday, she paid $160,000 to cover the increased police protection at MSG for the wedding.

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