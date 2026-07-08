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Adam Sandler 'Wanted to Speak From the Heart' While Officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding, Reveals Insider

Split photo of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce & Adam Sandler
Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler spoke from the heart while officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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July 8 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

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Adam Sandler wanted to touch hearts while officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3.

An insider revealed to People that the actor wanted to keep it simple for the big occasion without making it into a dramatic affair.

"He wasn’t trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production," the source told the outlet.

"He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he’s gained from his own happy marriage," they added.

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Adam Sandler Was the 'Perfect Person' to Officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

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Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 after dating for nearly three years.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 after dating for nearly three years.

The pop icon and the NFL star tied the knot after dating for nearly three years in a lavish ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden.

They also welcomed around 1,000 big names from both the sports and entertainment worlds to witness their exchange of vows.

Sandler, of course, was among them with his family, serving as the officiant.

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Image of Adam Sandler was reportedly the 'perfect person' to officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG wedding.
Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler was reportedly the 'perfect person' to officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG wedding.

Per the source, he was the "perfect person" to bring the newlyweds together, as he's "been happily married for so many years."

The Happy Gilmore star married his wife, Jackie, in 2003, and celebrated their 23rd anniversary on June 23, per People.

To mark the occasion, the comedian surprised his life partner with a heartfelt sky-written message declaring his love.

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Adam Sandler Added Humor to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Ceremony

Image of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared that Adam Sandler did a 'phenomenal' job conducting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared that Adam Sandler did a 'phenomenal' job conducting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, also praised the 50 First Dates star for doing a "phenomenal" job officiating the wedding of the "Love Story" singer and her footballer husband.

He added that the 59-year-old conducted the ceremony "with a lot of humor," per The Deseret News.

Reid shared the same sentiment with KSL News, saying, "Adam Sandler did the ceremony there, so he mentioned, 'Kiss her every chance you have.'"

He added that he believed that was powerful advice to give to the newlyweds.

"So I think that, in its own simple way, that’s a pretty good message," he said in the interview.

Image of Travis Kelce gushed about Adam Sandler before requesting him to officiate his and Taylor Swift's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce gushed about Adam Sandler before requesting him to officiate his and Taylor Swift's wedding.

"Kiss her before bed, kiss her before you go to work, all those things. It’s hard to argue when you’re kissing somebody," he continued, jokingly.

The NFL coach also noted that the Uncut Gems star "mentioned that if maybe you did have a small argument, to finish it with a kiss and make sure that you work it out."

"And as simple as that is, I thought it was wise words," he concluded.

Sandler also included the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a cameo role in his 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2.

The "New Heights" podcast host gushed about collaborating with him on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that the Grown Ups star is "every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen."

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