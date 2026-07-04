Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Intimate' Wedding: All the Details — From the 'Emotional' Vows to the Star-Studded Guest List

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Inside the Invite List

Source: MEGA Lena Dunham attended Taylor Swift's nuptials.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram 'Good Morning America' hosts divulged some details about the ceremony.

According to a Daily Mail insider, the joke "divided" guests as "gasps and laughs" were heard shortly after. However, the "Love Story" singer, 36, was not offended by the quips. On July 4, Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos even shared some insight about Kelce, 36, and Swift's dream wedding day. Stephanopoulos, 65, dished to watchers Saturday the couple had “little books” at the altar, with Roberts, 65, revealing the pair wrote “their own vows.”

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Stevie Nicks Sang at the Ceremony

Source: MEGA Stevie Nicks reportedly sang during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big night.

"[The event] was really intimate because they had their neighbors [and] their high school friends [there] … like any wedding you would attend," she continued on air. “[It was] as intimate as it could possibly be given that it was Madison Square Garden. … It’s hard to imagine a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal," Stephanopoulos agreed. He then described the ceremony as "beautiful" and said it was “a garden inside the Garden.” According to Roberts, Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks did perform at the party, confirming earlier reports.

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Former Bestie Blake Lively Was Not Invited

Source: MEGA Blake Lively did not score an invite to the wedding.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in front of 1,000 guests.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron even shared — and then deleted — a long post about the wedding ceremony. "It was such a privilege to be THERE," he raved. "Having been in Taylor Swift's obit since AMC first took her Eras Tour move to theaters globally in 2023, and with AMC's headquarters ironically located in Kansas City home to the Chiefs, I saw early on that true romance was at hand." His very exhaustive recap of the wild night claimed the venue "did not look like Madison Square Garden."

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The Venue Featured 'an Outdoor Garden' for the Event

Source: MEGA The couple wrote their own vows.