Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Intimate' Wedding: All the Details — From the 'Emotional' Vows to the Star-Studded Guest List
July 4 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in the wedding of the century on Friday, July 3, in a grand ceremony at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.
While details surrounding the lavish event have swirled around for weeks, new deets about the bash recently surfaced across the World Wide Web — from the guest speeches to the lovebirds' vows.
Inside the Invite List
Many A-list stars were spotted heading in to the Big Apple arena for the nuptials, including Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bradley Cooper, Eric Stonestreet, models Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, as well as rapper Machine Gun Kelly and many more.
Lena Dunham also made an appearance, with reports revealing her speech made jaws drop.
"American football is just straight guys reenacting gay p---," the Girls creator, 40, allegedly said.
According to a Daily Mail insider, the joke "divided" guests as "gasps and laughs" were heard shortly after.
However, the "Love Story" singer, 36, was not offended by the quips.
On July 4, Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos even shared some insight about Kelce, 36, and Swift's dream wedding day.
Stephanopoulos, 65, dished to watchers Saturday the couple had “little books” at the altar, with Roberts, 65, revealing the pair wrote “their own vows.”
Stevie Nicks Sang at the Ceremony
"[The event] was really intimate because they had their neighbors [and] their high school friends [there] … like any wedding you would attend," she continued on air.
“[It was] as intimate as it could possibly be given that it was Madison Square Garden. … It’s hard to imagine a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal," Stephanopoulos agreed.
He then described the ceremony as "beautiful" and said it was “a garden inside the Garden.”
According to Roberts, Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks did perform at the party, confirming earlier reports.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Madison Square Garden Wedding Deemed 'Tacky' by Critics: 'Her Whole Life Is a Show'
- Taylor Swift Gives Madison Square Garden a Pink Makeover Ahead of Wedding Celebration With Travis Kelce
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Reported Wedding Guest List Revealed as A-List Stars Arrive at Rehearsal Dinner
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Former Bestie Blake Lively Was Not Invited
Swift and Kelce married in front of 1,000 guests, and had comedian Adam Sandler as their officiant. Madison Square Garden even showcased a lit-up billboard on Friday evening that said: “JUST&T MARRIED.”
Old pal Blake Lively was reportedly not invited as their friendship soured after the songwriter was dragged into the Gossip Girl star's lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.
The country pop star donned a white Christian Dior Haute Couture gown to walk down the aisle and her brother, Austin, served as her "Man of Honor."
AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron even shared — and then deleted — a long post about the wedding ceremony.
"It was such a privilege to be THERE," he raved. "Having been in Taylor Swift's obit since AMC first took her Eras Tour move to theaters globally in 2023, and with AMC's headquarters ironically located in Kansas City home to the Chiefs, I saw early on that true romance was at hand."
His very exhaustive recap of the wild night claimed the venue "did not look like Madison Square Garden."
The Venue Featured 'an Outdoor Garden' for the Event
He noted the "floors, walls, ceilings were draped in peach and white" and "large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display."
According to the businessman, a "small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space."
The "magical" setting also contained "an outdoor garden" and everything was "draped off in green and white."
Despite the 1,000+ guest list, "surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small."
"Then the vows," he continued. "Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together."