Taylor Swift's Kardashian Feud Is Far From Over After Awkward Kylie Jenner Hug: 'The Scars Are Still There'

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An insider alleged that the feud between Taylor Swift and the Kardashian family is far from over despite a warm hug between the "Love Story" singer and Kylie Jenner at the NBA finals. According to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice, the exchange was nothing but a cordial greeting, rather than a sign of mended fences. “Taylor wasn’t going to ignore Kylie in front of thousands of people,” the anonymous source alleged. “She hugged her, smiled, and kept moving. That’s who Taylor is. She takes the high road.”

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The Kardashian Drama

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began in 2016.

"A hug is not forgiveness, and it’s definitely not friendship,” a source added. “What Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did to Taylor is something she’ll never completely forget.” Swift fell out with the famous family after drama between her, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, which began in 2016 when the rapper name-dropped the pop star in his song "Famous." "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s--," West sang. "I made that b---- famous." Swift's publicist revealed that she never approved the line in West's song, though Kardashian went on to claim that she had. Kardashian released a video recording of Swift's alleged phone call with West, which did not include the "Heartless" hitmaker asking to refer to the singer as "that b----."

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'The Scars Are Still There'

Source: @thesportsish/TikTok Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift exchanged an awkward hug after the Knicks' major win.

Swift has gone on to shade Kardashian, West and the entire situation in her work over the years, with fans convinced she referenced the infamous feud in her 2024 song "thanK you aIMee." According to the insider source, the fallout permanently altered her view of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. "Taylor has made peace with the past because she refuses to live in it,” the source claimed. “But she also doesn’t rewrite history. The scars are still there.”

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Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner hugged each other after last night’s NBA finals game. pic.twitter.com/XzuK5ni6lz — Pop Nova (@PopNovaNews) June 11, 2026 Source: @PopNovaNews/X Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner exchanged an awkward hug.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift attended the game with Mariska Hargitay as well as Alana and Este Haim. Kylie Jenner sat with Timothée Chalamet.

Swift attended the New York Knicks' game four against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, June 10, alongside Mariska Hargitay and Alana and Este Haim. The group rooted on the Knicks courtside as Swift sported a custom blue T-shirt with the words "Stevie Knicks" printed in orange letters. Jenner has attended multiple championship games with her boyfriend and die-hard Knicks fan, Timothée Chalamet. Swift and Jenner were recorded after the Knicks' monumental win, smiling at one another as they exchanged pleasantries and a brief hug.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner appeared to greet Taylor Swift as they exchanged pleasentries.