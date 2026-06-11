Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Pack on the PDA at Knicks Game as He Avoids Awkward Run-in With Nemesis Taylor Swift: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney, 28, and Scooter Braun, 44, were looking very cozy courtside as they cheered on the New York Knicks during the fourth game of the NBA finals. The pair narrowly avoided a run-in with Taylor Swift, who was sitting front row with Mariska Hargitay and Alana and Este Haim. There is known tension between Swift and Braun after Braun purchased the masters to Swift's first six albums without her knowledge in 2019. She subsequently wrote a scathing Tumblr post about him and has shaded Braun in her work over the years.

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Scooter Braun vs. Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift have a known feud dating back to 2019.

In May, Braun spoke out about their public feud on the "Second Thought" podcast and claimed he did not know Swift at all. "I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times," he said. "I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life … I will never truly understand that situation to this day. I wish her nothing but the best." After re-recording four of her lost albums, Swift bought back her masters in 2025.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ScooterBraun/Instagram Scooter Braun posted an Instagram round-up from the game.

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'Best Game Ever'

Source: @Sydney_Sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun documented the tense game.

According to Page Six, Braun and Sweeney were seated just a few rows behind Swift as they rooted the Knicks on toward their jaw-dropping win. Sweeney shared several moments from their attendance on social media, including a snapshot posted on the morning of Thursday, June 11, feautring the pair posing on the court as Braun kissed Sweeney's cheek. "Best game ever," Sweeney captioned the picture. In another selfie, Sweeney smiled as Braun was in the middle of reacting to the game's chaos. The couple began dating in 2025 following Sweeney's split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. "This was an emotional rollercoaster," she added.

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Braun posted a round-up from the emotional game on his Instagram, which he attended with his father, Ervin Braun. The carousel of pictures included a blurry selfie of him looking enraged as Sweeney held up a thumbs-up. Braun also posted a video of himself and Sweeney yelling in the crowd as the Knicks made a major comeback. "No words. Thank you. I love these Knicks!!!!," he captioned the photos. "Real ones know what this means to us. One more!" The Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit in the last quarter of the game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 106-107.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift was spotted sitting courtside several rows ahead of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun.