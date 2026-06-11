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Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner's 'Awkward' Interaction After Knicks Win Raises Eyebrows: Watch

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift shared a hug after Game 4 of the NBA finals.

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June 11 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift were both courtside as the New York Knicks pulled off a historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs, but fans couldn't stop talking about their seemingly "awkward" interaction.

The A-listers attended Game 4 of the NBA finals on Wednesday, June 10, and the excitement following the Knicks' nail-biting win brought Swift, 36, and Jenner, 28, for a celebratory hug.

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Source: @sportish/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift were spotted celebrating after Game 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift Hugged at the Knicks Game

Photo of Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner were among several celebrities sitting courtside at Game 4 of the NBA finals.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner were among several celebrities sitting courtside at Game 4 of the NBA finals.

In the social media clip shared by Sportish, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, dressed casually in a white tank top and jeans, was seen greeting the "Love Story" singer with a one-armed hug.

As for Swift, she showed off her spirit in an orange-and-blue "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt, accessorizing with a matching bow tied around her ponytail for an extra festive touch.

"That was crazy," Jenner could be seen saying as they broke apart, with Swift getting distracted by a fan who wanted to take a selfie.

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Fans Reacted to Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift's Interaction

Photo of Kylie Jenner sat next to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, during the finals game, which was held at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner sat next to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, during the finals game, which was held at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The interaction quickly went viral, given the long and complicated history between Swift and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"Why can’t everyone see how awkward this is !! Kylies eyes and quick turn around are not giving friendly 😂," one user said, while another added, "Do y’all realize how insane this is???"

"Kylie Jenner was a huge Taylor Swift fan when she was younger! she even made videos to her songs," a third pointed out. "Their relationship wasn’t really an issue back then, things shifted more after the Kanye drama. Honestly, I’m not surprised to see them like this! And glad this has happened 🥹🥲."

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Inside Taylor Swift's Drama With the Kardashian-Jenners

Photo of Kim Kardashian defended her then-husband Kanye West after he called a 'b----' in a song lyric.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian defended her then-husband Kanye West after he called a 'b----' in a song lyric.

The feud between Swift and the Kardashian family started more than 15 years ago, when Kim Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West, ambushed Swift at the 2009 VMAs while presenting her the Video of the Year award.

Though the "Heartless" rapper, 49, apologized, the drama reignited years later when he released the controversial song "Famous," where he rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s--. Why? I made that b---- famous."

Taylor Swift Called the Feud a 'Career Death'

Photo of Taylor Swift has spoken out over the years about how the feud affected her.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has spoken out over the years about how the feud affected her.

After West received backlash for the track, the Skims owner, 45, defended the song by releasing a phone call between her then-husband and Swift that made it seem like she permitted him.

Swift pushed back on the claim, saying she had never been played the full track. Four years later, the complete phone call was released, seemingly backing up her account.

The country music singer has spoken out about the fued, calling it a "career death" in a 2023 interview with TIME.

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," she told the outlet. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."

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