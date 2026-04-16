Meghan Markle Declares She's Been 'Bullied and Attacked' Every Day for 10 Years: 'Most Trolled Person in the Entire World'
April 16 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle got candid about how negative social media posts impact her.
During a Thursday, April 16, visit with husband Prince Harry to batyr at Swinburne University of Technology, the Duchess of Sussex confessed she was “bullied and attacked” online every day for 10 years.
Meghan spoke to a group of kids at the youth mental health charity in Australia about how she was “the most trolled person in the entire world.”
Meghan, 44, said the social media companies were “not incentivized to stop," per PA Media.
"[I can] speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way,” she expressed.
The Suits alum elaborated, “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Now, I’m still here. And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks — that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that.”
Meghan has most recently been targeted online due to her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The royal was critiqued for allegedly Photoshopping campaigns, showcasing “depressing” Christmas decorations and even editing her kids’ faces.
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Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mental Health
During the charity visit, Harry also got vulnerable about his own mental health journey, as he noted how social media has “led to so much loneliness for so many people.” Only when the Duke of Sussex started therapy did he begin to find peace.
“I waited until I was literally in the fetal position, much older, lying on the kitchen floor," he recalled. “Until I was like, okay maybe this therapy thing — maybe I should try it.”
Harry, who resides in Montecito, Calif., detailed how he is “not a city person” because there was “no way” his “mental health could stand living in a city.”
What Does Prince Harry Think of Australia's Social Media Ban?
The 41-year-old also weighed in on Australia’s social media ban for children under age 16.
"Australia took the lead," he said. "Your government was the first country in the world to bring about a ban. Now we can sit here and debate the pros and cons of a ban — I’m not here to judge that. All I will say is from a responsibility and leadership standpoint — epic. Because so many countries have now followed suit, but it should have never got to a ban.”