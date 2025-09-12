or
Ted Cruz Slams 'Horrible, Evil, Twisted Liar' Stephen King Over Charlie Kirk Post: 'Filled With Hate'

Composite photo of Ted Cruz, Charlie Kirk and Stephen King
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz slammed Stephen King over a post about Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Ted Cruz slammed author Stephen King over a post he made about Charlie Kirk.

When Fox NewsJesse Watters referred to Kirk as a patriot, King was quick to criticize this stance.

Ted Cruz Said Stephen King Is 'Filled With Hate'

Photo of Stephen King's X post
Source: @stephenking/X

Stephen King alleged Charlie Kirk 'advocated stoning gays to death.'

“He advocated stoning gays to death,” King claimed. “Just sayin’.”

Cruz quickly piped in to defend the late Kirk, calling King a “horrible, evil, twisted liar.”

“No, he did not,” Cruz continued. “Your party — which you shamelessly shilled for — sent $100 billion to the Ayatollah… who does routinely murder homosexuals.”

“Why are you so dishonest and filled with hate?” Cruz added.

Conservative Commentator Dave Rubin and Elon Musk Went at Stephen King

Source: @RubinReport/X

Dave Rubin, who is gay, said Charlie Kirk was 'never anything but kind to me and my husband.'

Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin, who is gay, also took to criticize the Carrie author for his comment, noting he’s “more monstrous than any of the characters” he came up with.

“Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband,” Rubin continued. “We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect. He even came to our house not too long ago and plot twist, didn’t throw rocks at us.”

“Write about that sometime, you hack,” he added.

Elon Musk responded to Rubin’s post, asking, “Why would Stephen King post something so blatantly false?” “Well, he is a fiction writer,” Rubin answered.

Amid the criticism, King deleted his controversial X post.

Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

As OK! reported, Kirk was talking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" a student asked Kirk at the event. “Too many,” he said.

The audience member claimed only five transgender individuals had committed mass shootings in the past decade and questioned Kirk on the total number of mass shooters over the same period.

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk questioned back. Seconds later, he was shot from 200 yards away in the neck.

Kirk was seen in videos falling backward before he was taken to the emergency room. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Donald Trump Confirmed Charlie Kirk's Death

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Charlie Kirk was 'loved and admired by all.'

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the tragic news, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.” “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump concluded.

On September 12, Kirk’s suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody.

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him," Trump told a news outlet. “Somebody who was very close to him turned him in.”

The person Trump seemed to be referring to was Robinson’s father, who served 27 years at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump added.

