Ted Cruz Slams 'Horrible, Evil, Twisted Liar' Stephen King Over Charlie Kirk Post: 'Filled With Hate'

Ted Cruz slammed author Stephen King over a post he made about Charlie Kirk. When Fox News’ Jesse Watters referred to Kirk as a patriot, King was quick to criticize this stance.

Ted Cruz Said Stephen King Is 'Filled With Hate'

Source: @stephenking/X Stephen King alleged Charlie Kirk 'advocated stoning gays to death.'

“He advocated stoning gays to death,” King claimed. “Just sayin’.” Cruz quickly piped in to defend the late Kirk, calling King a “horrible, evil, twisted liar.” “No, he did not,” Cruz continued. “Your party — which you shamelessly shilled for — sent $100 billion to the Ayatollah… who does routinely murder homosexuals.” “Why are you so dishonest and filled with hate?” Cruz added.

Conservative Commentator Dave Rubin and Elon Musk Went at Stephen King

Hey @StephenKing, you are more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with.



Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband.



We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect.



He even came to our house not too long ago… pic.twitter.com/Xke77Jr8t3 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 12, 2025 Source: @RubinReport/X Dave Rubin, who is gay, said Charlie Kirk was 'never anything but kind to me and my husband.'

Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin, who is gay, also took to criticize the Carrie author for his comment, noting he’s “more monstrous than any of the characters” he came up with. “Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband,” Rubin continued. “We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect. He even came to our house not too long ago and plot twist, didn’t throw rocks at us.” “Write about that sometime, you hack,” he added. Elon Musk responded to Rubin’s post, asking, “Why would Stephen King post something so blatantly false?” “Well, he is a fiction writer,” Rubin answered. Amid the criticism, King deleted his controversial X post.

Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

As OK! reported, Kirk was talking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour. He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views. "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" a student asked Kirk at the event. “Too many,” he said. The audience member claimed only five transgender individuals had committed mass shootings in the past decade and questioned Kirk on the total number of mass shooters over the same period. "Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk questioned back. Seconds later, he was shot from 200 yards away in the neck. Kirk was seen in videos falling backward before he was taken to the emergency room. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Donald Trump Confirmed Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Charlie Kirk was 'loved and admired by all.'