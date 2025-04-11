Teddi Mellencamp Says She's 'Allowed to Be Sad' Amid Grueling Cancer Battle

Mellencamp’s update on her mental health comes fresh on the heels of her revealing she has stage four cancer.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much,” she stated on Instagram on April 2. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”

She discussed how her cancer has been progressing, noting “stage 4 cancer can be scary,” especially given she thought she’d “beaten” it when she received the latest prognosis.

“And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors,” she revealed. “So there’s so many different highs and lows.”