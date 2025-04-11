Teddi Mellencamp Says She's 'Allowed to Be Sad' Amid Grueling Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her mental health as she is navigating her harrowing cancer battle.
“What a difference 4 months makes,” Mellencamp wrote alongside two pictures of herself, one from four months ago and a recent one showing her head shaved.
“Sometimes I am so focused on ‘being strong’ that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone,” she continued. “I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them but dang today is one of those days. If you are having a day where you can’t wait for it to be bedtime so you can start over tomorrow leave me a ❤️ We are not alone.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum concluded by asking her followers for suggestions of what to “watch next" as she recovers.
Mellencamp’s update on her mental health comes fresh on the heels of her revealing she has stage four cancer.
“I just want to say thank you guys so much,” she stated on Instagram on April 2. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”
She discussed how her cancer has been progressing, noting “stage 4 cancer can be scary,” especially given she thought she’d “beaten” it when she received the latest prognosis.
“And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors,” she revealed. “So there’s so many different highs and lows.”
While she’s remaining “hopeful” in her battle, she revealed honest remarks don't make her feel great. “These kind of comments make me really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know people are trying to help but heartbreaking for me to read. Of course I know the chances, but I truly believe with my whole heart I will beat this and watch my kids graduate, vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me, annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite, etc.”
As OK! shared, Mellencamp has been battling brain cancer since being rushed to the hospital on February 11.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She revealed two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately, while the others would be dealt with via radiation.