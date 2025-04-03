Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Amid Scary Health Battle: 'I Truly Believe I Will Beat This'
Teddi Mellencamp confirmed she has stage four cancer on April 2 via her Instagram Story.
“I just want to say thank you guys so much,” Mellencamp shared. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”
She discussed how her cancer has been progressing, noting, “stage 4 cancer can be scary,” especially given she thought she’d “beaten” it when she received the latest prognosis. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors,” she revealed. “So there’s so many different highs and lows.”
While she’s remaining “hopeful” in her battle, she revealed honest remarks don't make her feel great. “These kind of comments make me really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know people are trying to help but heartbreaking for me to read. Of course I know the chances, but I truly believe with my whole heart I will beat this and watch my kids graduate, vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me, annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite, etc.”
As OK! reported on April 2, an insider dished that Mellencamp's prognosis is frightening. “The updates people are getting are not good,” a source exclusively shared. “Teddi is doing her best to stay positive and she’s 100 percent a fighter. She’s got a great support system around her chock full of doctors, friends and people who really care about her, but she has tumors that spread to her lungs. This is serious and it’s nothing light in terms of the uphill battle she’s facing.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider spilled that “everyone is in her corner and praying for her,” but noted those “close to her” are “really going through it as well,” as they are witnessing one of their loved ones “facing the toughest battle any human can.”
“Teddi is doing her best to smile and be brave, but it’s obviously not easy, especially given she has children as well,” they added. “All we can say is keep her in your thoughts and prayers. She needs them for sure.”
As OK! reported, Mellencamp revealed on February 12 she’d been rushed to the hospital a day prior. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.” She explained two of the tumors were due to be removed immediately and others would be dealt with later on via radiation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum ended up spending 16 days in the hospital before going home.
On March 6, she shared a somber update, explaining, “I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”
Mellencamp noted doctors are hopeful these would be taken out “via immunotherapy.”
In an interview with Us Weekly, published on April 2, Mellencamp confirmed she is “fighting” for her life and “also for my family’s life and all the people I love.” She sadly discussed her catchphrase on RHOBH whenever her kids were upset, telling them, “Moms always come back,” noting she's not sure how much longer she can keep that promise for.
“I have not said that line to them since I’ve been back [from the hospital],” she stated. “They all know that I’m fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven’t said [it] because I don’t want to lie to them. And I don’t know.”
Mellencamp explained on June 1 she will find out if she needs to do “another round, if there’s any other surgery [or] if it’s the end.”
She also addressed facing her mortality, adding, “Everybody wants me to be super positive all the time. One of my coping mechanisms is being sarcastic. I’d rather joke about it and have the best possible outcome than be completely in denial and have my heart broken.”