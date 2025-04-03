Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Amid Scary Health Battle: 'I Truly Believe I Will Beat This'

The insider spilled that “everyone is in her corner and praying for her,” but noted those “close to her” are “really going through it as well,” as they are witnessing one of their loved ones “facing the toughest battle any human can.”

“Teddi is doing her best to smile and be brave, but it’s obviously not easy, especially given she has children as well,” they added. “All we can say is keep her in your thoughts and prayers. She needs them for sure.”

As OK! reported, Mellencamp revealed on February 12 she’d been rushed to the hospital a day prior. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.” She explained two of the tumors were due to be removed immediately and others would be dealt with later on via radiation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum ended up spending 16 days in the hospital before going home.