'Very Emotional' Teddi Mellencamp Departs Hospital Following 16-Day Stay Amid Brain Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp finally headed home from the hospital after a 16-day stay amid her brain cancer battle.
“16 days and I get to go home!!!” she captioned an Instagram Story video in which she sang along to Skylar Grey’s “I’m Coming Home.”
“Thank you to all my loves and life savers for getting me to this day!” she added. Once home, Mellencamp shared footage of herself walking on the treadmill, telling followers she’s “starting back slow.”
“Obviously very emotional watching your body change with so much medication from the brain tumors,” she told her supporters through tears. “But just trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again. One day at a time and I'll get back to where I wanna be, feeling my best.”
She also showed a picture of bruising and swelling on her body. “I know I can do this,” she wrote over the photo. “F--- off tears. I can do hard things.”
As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She explained two of the tumors would be removed immediately with surgery, while the others would be dealt with via radiation at a later date.
Her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side during her health crisis. On February 13, he offered an update, saying he'd never seen Mellencamp in “so much pain,” but she was “finally getting some needed rest.” He also said her surgery went well.
Arroyave returned to Instagram on February 17, telling fans his family was “thankful" for the "continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover.”
Aside from Arroyave, many others came to the hospital to see Mellencamp, including Tamra Judge, Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania also showed her support, telling OK! she was “absolutely devastated” over the ordeal.
While Mellencamp was mostly silent during her hospital stay, she shared an update on her health battle via Instagram on February 26.
"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made a surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable,” she wrote. “In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected; 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won. The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude. As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong."