'Very Emotional' Teddi Mellencamp Departs Hospital Following 16-Day Stay Amid Brain Cancer Battle

As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

She explained two of the tumors would be removed immediately with surgery, while the others would be dealt with via radiation at a later date.

Her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side during her health crisis. On February 13, he offered an update, saying he'd never seen Mellencamp in “so much pain,” but she was “finally getting some needed rest.” He also said her surgery went well.

Arroyave returned to Instagram on February 17, telling fans his family was “thankful" for the "continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover.”