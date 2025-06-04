Teddi Mellencamp Confirms She's 'Dating Somebody Kind' After Divorce: 'He's a Private Person'
Teddi Mellencamp confirmed she is romantically involved with a new man after her split from Edwin Arroyave.
On her “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp explained some “photos” were going to be coming out of her with someone new.
'He's Very Kind'
“I’m dating somebody,” she stated. “He’s very kind to me, he’s taking good care of me. He’s nice… he’s not married, he doesn’t have any kids. But he’s also a private person.”
Since she's a public figure, Mellencamp revealed they had a conversation surrounding how much detail she would provide to the public about him.
“I asked him, like, ‘Do I even say your name?’ and he’s, like, it’s really whatever you want to do, like, ‘I know you’re a public person,’” she dished.
She added he did not know who she was when they met.
Packing on the PDA
As OK! shared on June 3, a media outlet posted photos which showed the new couple in workout clothing while out on a walk together. They packed on some PDA, as the man had his arms around Mellencamp and kissed her on the cheek. He also helped to adjust her hat to make sure her scalp was protected as she continues to fight cancer.
An insider confirmed to the outlet Mellencamp is “very happy” with her new lover.
In January, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she was getting back out there after her divorce.
"It sounds crazy, but I've gone on a couple of dates,” she shared at the time. "I signed up for [the dating app] Hinge and I was like, 'This is a freaking joke. Why are only 28-year-olds reaching out to me? Like why?' And then I realized it's because I had my age down too low. I don't need to be dating a 28-year-old. I mean, they're hot, but I don't need it."
Teddi Mellencamp Was Rushed to the Hospital
In February, Mellencamp gave an update on her health, revealing she was rushed to the hospital.
"For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram on February 12. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp underwent a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
'Cancer-Free'
While she had a harrowing few months, on April 23 she shared a positive update about her illness.
“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram at the time. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”
After ”two more sessions of immunotherapy," she shared she would be “done and cancer-free.”