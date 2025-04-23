or
Teddi Mellencamp Is en Route to Being 'Cancer-Free,' She Gushes in 'Exciting' Update

teddi mellencamp relationship ex edwin arroyave changed better stage cancer
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

Teddi Mellencamp gushed she's en route to being 'cancer-free' in an 'exciting' update.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp finally has some good news to share amid her cancer battle.

teddimellencamppp
Source: Mega

Teddi Mellencamp said her tumors have 'significantly shrunk.'

“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram on Wednesday, April 23. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.” She noted she has ”two more sessions of immunotherapy” and, hopefully after she will be “done and cancer-free.”

“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘you did this, you got this’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘you’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”

teddi mellencamp nearly bald head debates wig brain cancer photo
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp shared she's keeping 'a positive outlook' amid her cancer battle.

teddi mellencamp

Mellencamp’s “Two T's In A Pod” podcast co-host Tamra Judge immediately shared the news on her Instagram Story, calling the update the “best news ever.”

As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

She revealed two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately, while the others would be dealt with via radiation.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp has been battling brain cancer since February.

After a 16-day stay in the hospital, Mellencamp was released. Unfortunately, along the way, she revealed more tumors were found.

“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” she shared on March 6. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”

On April 2, Mellencamp updated fans again on her harrowing health battle, revealing she was now fighting stage four cancer.

In a recent sit-down with ABC News, Mellencamp confessed to being “really scared” amid her health battle.

“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she noted, adding her chances of beating it are “50/50.”

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave put a 'hold' on their divorce amid her cancer battle.

Along the way, Mellencamp has had the support of her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

In a sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mellencamp gushed over him, saying he’s “been great” but confirmed they are still getting a divorce.

“We put [a] hold on it,” she elaborated. “The last thing I need is that stress. We’re good parents together. We have a lot of laughs. I’ve had to say to him a couple [of] times, ‘I don’t need you. I’m going through this. And all I need for you is to be my friend.’ That’s all I need.”

