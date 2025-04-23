Teddi Mellencamp Is en Route to Being 'Cancer-Free,' She Gushes in 'Exciting' Update

“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram on Wednesday, April 23. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.” She noted she has ”two more sessions of immunotherapy” and, hopefully after she will be “done and cancer-free.”

“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘you did this, you got this’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘you’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”