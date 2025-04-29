'Sad' Teddi Mellencamp Says She Cries 'Half the Time' About Grueling Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp revealed she’s a mixed bag of emotions amid her brain cancer battle.
When speaking to People at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on April 28, Mellencamp shared, “I'm feeling pretty good. I mean, today is day five post immunotherapy, so it's day four. And five are always the hardest."
She noted when people comment on her health woes, she said “half the time” she is strong and the other half she’s “crying and sad.”
“[But, at the moment] I feel good," she continued. "What I've learned is that I have amazing kids. I have amazing friends and a support system that's there for me, and I think that's huge.”
Regarding her treatment, Mellencamp explained they “did a double dose five days ago,” and she has another set “next Wednesday."
“It's a continuation,” she added. “So at first I was doing radiation and immunotherapy, but immunotherapy ended up being the thing that worked for me.”
As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed on April 23 she’s on her way to beating her stage four cancer.
“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”
She noted she has ”two more sessions of immunotherapy” and, hopefully after she will be “done and cancer-free.”
“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘you did this, you got this’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘you’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”
As OK! shared, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She revealed two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately, while the others would be dealt with via radiation.
After a 16-day stay in the hospital, Mellencamp was released. Unfortunately, along the way, she revealed more tumors were found.
“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” she shared on March 6. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”
On April 2, Mellencamp updated fans again on her harrowing health battle, revealing she was now fighting stage four cancer.
In a recent sit-down with ABC News, Mellencamp confessed to being “really scared” amid her health battle.
“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she noted, adding her chances of beating it are “50/50.”