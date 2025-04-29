'Sad' Teddi Mellencamp Says She Cries 'Half the Time' About Grueling Cancer Battle

When speaking to People at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on April 28, Mellencamp shared, “I'm feeling pretty good. I mean, today is day five post immunotherapy, so it's day four. And five are always the hardest."

She noted when people comment on her health woes, she said “half the time” she is strong and the other half she’s “crying and sad.”

“[But, at the moment] I feel good," she continued. "What I've learned is that I have amazing kids. I have amazing friends and a support system that's there for me, and I think that's huge.”

Regarding her treatment, Mellencamp explained they “did a double dose five days ago,” and she has another set “next Wednesday."