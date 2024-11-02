It's Over! 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp and Husband Edwin Arroyave Announce Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
After 13 years of marriage, Teddi Mellencamp announced via Instagram that she and husband Edwin Arroyave are getting a divorce.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, penned a message about their split on Saturday, November 2.
“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” the blonde beauty wrote.
She continued: “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effect to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”
Mellencamp and Arroyave tied the knot in 2011 after meeting in 2008. The couple share children Slate, Cruz, and Dove. Mellencamp is also stepmom to Arroyave's daughter Bella, whom he had in a previous relationship.
The pair's split came after they celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary in July, which Mellencamp commemorated in an Instagram post.
"13 years ago I said 'I do' to you, @tedwinator. 15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo," she began the loving message.
"From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship. While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created," the blonde beauty, who was let go from the hit Bravo show in 2020, added.
Just a week before Mellencamp's divorce announcement, Arroyave gushed over his wife in a social media post, which featured photos of the now-exes holding each other close and kissing at a charity gala.
"I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of. Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn’t be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds. (So much so that I missed the Rams game to be there 🤣)," he penned alongside the loved-up images.