Teddi Mellencamp Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Stage 4 Cancer Update as She Pauses Immunotherapy Treatment

“They did a bunch of scans and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch, but it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy,” the Bravo alum revealed, explaining her condition “really hit” her recently.

“So we’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger. And I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things,” Mellencamp detailed. “I’ve never once felt that way until recently, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Mellencamp was diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2022 and revealed in February that the cancer had progressed to stage IV, with tumors metastasizing to her lungs and brain.