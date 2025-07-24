Teddi Mellencamp Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Stage 4 Cancer Update as She Pauses Immunotherapy Treatment
Teddi Mellencamp shared a “heartbreaking” update in her fight against stage 4 cancer, revealing she’s had to pause her immunotherapy treatment.
“Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me,” Mellencamp, 44, revealed during the Wednesday, July 23, episode of her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.
Teddi Mellencamp Shared a 'Heartbreaking' Cancer Update
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recounted how she began feeling good after undergoing surgeries, starting radiation and immunotherapy, but things recently took a turn.
“Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?” she recalled. After an emergency appointment with her doctor, the reality TV alum was told that continuing immunotherapy would only worsen her condition.
Teddi Mellencamp First Revealed Cancer Diagnosis in October 2022
“They did a bunch of scans and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch, but it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy,” the Bravo alum revealed, explaining her condition “really hit” her recently.
“So we’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger. And I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things,” Mellencamp detailed. “I’ve never once felt that way until recently, and it’s heartbreaking.”
Mellencamp was diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2022 and revealed in February that the cancer had progressed to stage IV, with tumors metastasizing to her lungs and brain.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Doctors Found 'Multiple Tumors' in Teddi Mellencamp's Brain
"For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram on February 12. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp underwent a CT scan and an MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found in her brain that medical professionals believed had been “growing for at least six months.”
Although surgeries were performed to remove some of the tumors, more were found in a scan in April, where doctors gave the reality TV alum a 50/50 chance of survival.
Teddi Mellencamp Was Given '50/50 Chance' to Live
Although surgeries were performed to remove some of the tumors, more were found in a scan in early April, where doctors gave the reality TV alum a 50/50 chance of survival.
Mellencamp shared an optimistic update on April 23, where she revealed the tumors had gotten smaller.
“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram at the time. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”