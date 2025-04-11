Teddi Mellencamp Confesses She's 'Really Scared' in Tell-All Interview Amid Stage Four Cancer Battle: 'This Is Out of My Control'

“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she stated. “For the first time, I’m, like, really scared.”

Mellencamp reflected on the day she was rushed to the hospital in February, sharing she could “barely get down the stairs” and “couldn’t see,” and, upon arriving, found out she had “four plum-sized tumors” in her brain and was in surgery the “next day.”

“I would say the hardest thing for me is I've always been a super active person and I cannot do the things that I was used to doing,” she revealed. “Sometimes I feel really strong and beautiful and like I could do anything and sometimes I feel like this might be the lowest and the hardest things I’ve ever dealt with.”