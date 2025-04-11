or
Teddi Mellencamp Confesses She's 'Really Scared' in Tell-All Interview Amid Stage Four Cancer Battle: 'This Is Out of My Control'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp confessed she's 'really scared' amid her stage four cancer battle.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp sat down for an interview with ABC News, opening up about her harrowing cancer battle.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp said doctors found 'four plum-sized tumors' in her brain.

“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she stated. “For the first time, I’m, like, really scared.”

Mellencamp reflected on the day she was rushed to the hospital in February, sharing she could “barely get down the stairs” and “couldn’t see,” and, upon arriving, found out she had “four plum-sized tumors” in her brain and was in surgery the “next day.”

“I would say the hardest thing for me is I've always been a super active person and I cannot do the things that I was used to doing,” she revealed. “Sometimes I feel really strong and beautiful and like I could do anything and sometimes I feel like this might be the lowest and the hardest things I’ve ever dealt with.”

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp said she's kept her sense of humor because, otherwise, she 'would cry.'

After having surgery in the hospital, the reality starlet recalled seeing her “entire family” and “friends there," leading her to think things “must be bad" with her situation.

Through it all, Mellencamp has kept her sense of humor because otherwise she “would cry.”

“Even with my kids… we kept forgetting something and we’d all just go ‘the tumors,’” she quipped. “It’s kind of the only way because, if not, I’d just be crying all the time.”

Although Mellencamp is separated from Edwin Arroyave, he’s been a huge support system for her.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp explained 'nighttimes' are hard for her.

“We want to do what’s best for our kids and I am no longer in the situation where I was able to do everything 100 percent as I was before,” she explained. “Nighttimes are really hard for me so people come and he [Edwin] organizes all that. So he’s doing the best he can.”

When asked about her chances for making it through her stage four battle, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed she’s learned it’s “not the best question to ask if you’re doing immunotherapy,” as it’s a technology that’s only been around 10 years.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp said her chances are 50/50, according to doctors.

“One of my favorite things to ask is ‘how long I got’ or ‘What are my chances?’” she said. “And they oftentimes say 50/50… it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked.”

Mellencamp concluded this journey has taught her not to “take anything for granted… I’m here and that makes me feel good.”

