OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Shep Rose
HEALTH

'I Almost Died and Still Might': Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Confession to Shep Rose Revealed

Photo of Shep Rose and Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @realtionshep/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp told Shep Rose she 'almost died and still might' when the pair met up.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Photo of TEDDI MELLENCAMP
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is battling brain cancer.

“In case you all didn’t know my hometown friend @teddimellencamp recently had several tumors removed from her brain 🧠,” Rose shared via Instagram on March 17. “There’s still lots to battle but we decided to meet up if she was up for it. We met in Encino, a magical village in the valley.”

The reality star said as soon as he saw her, he “gave her a hug,” and then they argued over where they should sit.

“She then rather bluntly announced, ‘I almost died and I still might - make a decision for once Shepard,’” he continued. “We then proceeded to just laugh. We love dark humor and Teddi is the queen of it.”

Photo of Shep Rose
Source: @relationshep/Instagram

Shep Rose said Teddi Mellencamp still has 'a lot to battle.'

Rose revealed the pair ordered a “loaf of bread (with oil and balsamic vinaigrette for dipping)” and “chicken parm pasta.” More important than the food, he said they enjoyed “more laughs than anything.” “She has a keen interest and derives much pleasure in my misadventures,” he concluded. “Which I think means that she loves me. 😊 🥰.”

Mellencamp commented on the post, stating, “Thankfully we were never romantically involved. I don’t think I could pull off a shark tooth necklace.”

Shep Rose
Shep Rose

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp was hospitalized for 16 days.

On February 12, Mellencamp revealed she’d been rushed to the hospital a day earlier. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she stated on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

She explained two of the tumors would be removed that day and the rest would be dealt with “via radiation at a later date.” Mellencamp remained in the hospital for 16 days before being released.

On March 6, she had somber news to share, explaining she received an “update” from her scans and had “three more tumors” in her brain and “two more tumors” on her lungs. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” she said.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Since her initial hospitalization, more tumors were found in Teddi Mellencamp's body.

She explained doctors were “hopeful” the “additional mutations” would be taken out “via immunotherapy,” which was set to take place on March 11.

“I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina [Jolie] kids' names,” she continued.

Mellencamp concluded by sending a brazen message to her disease, stating: “With all due… f--- off, cancer!”

In the wake of her health crisis, a huge support system rallied around her, including Tamra Judge, Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade, Dolores Catania and Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

