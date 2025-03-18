'I Almost Died and Still Might': Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Confession to Shep Rose Revealed

Teddi Mellencamp told Shep Rose she 'almost died and still might' when the pair met up.

“In case you all didn’t know my hometown friend @teddimellencamp recently had several tumors removed from her brain 🧠,” Rose shared via Instagram on March 17. “There’s still lots to battle but we decided to meet up if she was up for it. We met in Encino, a magical village in the valley.”

The reality star said as soon as he saw her, he “gave her a hug,” and then they argued over where they should sit.

“She then rather bluntly announced, ‘I almost died and I still might - make a decision for once Shepard,’” he continued. “We then proceeded to just laugh. We love dark humor and Teddi is the queen of it.”