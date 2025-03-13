or
Teddi Mellencamp Shows Nearly-Bald Head as She Debates Wearing a Wig or Not Amid Tragic Brain Cancer Battle: Photo

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp.
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp asked her followers whether she should wear a wig or not.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

What do you think of Teddi Mellencamp’s wig?

On Wednesday, March 12, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, displayed her nearly-bald head while debating if she should wear a hair piece amid her brain cancer battle.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

'You’re my bestie and we’re going to lunch… am I coming wig or no wig?' Teddi Mellencamp queried in the caption of her upload.

“Some days you feel like a wig, some days you don’t. You’re my bestie and we’re going to lunch… am I coming wig or no wig?” she penned alongside a side-by-side image of her short brunette buzz cut and a selfie in a straight blonde wig.

In response, fans of the podcaster — who revealed her cancer diagnosis on February 12 — shared their support in the comments section.

“So gorgeous! Whatever makes you feel your best ❤️,” one person penned, while another said, “Honestly you look hot as s--- without the wig ❤️‍🔥.”

A third noted, “You’re stunning. You don’t need hair,” as a fourth stated, “You look beautiful and you’re a warrior!! Rock that natural hair!”

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

'Honestly you look hot as s--- without the wig ❤️‍🔥,' one person commented on Teddi Mellencamp's upload.

Longtime RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards even weighed in, writing, “Gorgeous either way! I don’t know anybody who could look as beautiful as you with a shaved head!”

As OK! previously reported, after announcing she had successful brain surgery on February 26, Mellencamp shared more devastating health news via Instagram on March 6.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” she penned. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”

Despite the setback, the blonde beauty said doctors are “hopeful” the “additional mutations” will be removed “via immunotherapy,” which took place March 11.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

'Some days you feel like a wig, some days you don’t,' she penned under the side-by-side comparison photo.

“I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s [Jolie] kids names,” she quipped. “With all due… f--- off, cancer!”

Mellencamp additionally addressed fans who have been curious about her return to the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast she co-hosts with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp revealed she had a successful brain tumor surgery on February 26.

“I don’t actually know,” she confessed. “I would assume next week, but I’m listening to what the doctors and my bosses think is best for my brain. I think when you have four brain tumors and then you have to go through these different things, you have to protect yourself. But of course, I miss the pod. I miss chatting with [Tamra]. I miss Erika [Jayne]. I miss laughing. I miss watching all those ridiculous shows.”

Mellencamp noted she is “listening to her body” but “will be back” on the show when she can.

