Stating The FactsTeen Mom's Amber Portwood Caught Smoking Pot Amid Custody Battle: Report
The reasoning behind why the Virginia judge granted Amber Portwood's ex sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son has been revealed.
In an exclusive statement following the ruling, the judge explained that certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody battle weighed into her decision, such as Portwood's history of substance abuse.
"While pregnant, Mother had someone with prior gang affiliation bring her marijuana and pain pills to the home," the judge reportedly explained, pointing out that the reality star also admitted to "using marijuana prior to, during and after her pregnancy with the child."
The judge pointed out Portwood and Andrew Glennon's son, James, "was born with THC in his system. A DCS investigation was initiated after the birth of the child. A CHINS [Child In Need of Services] case was never opened."
Portwood, who has been candid about her past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, used marijuana throughout her and Glennon's tumultuous relationship and after the birth of their baby boy, according to the custody filing.
The judge also credited a photo of the MTV star smoking what appeared to be a bong as another factor that contributed to the custody decision. The photo seen on the former couple's nanny camera showed the television personality with the apparent smoking device while lying in her bed.
"Mother has only been left home alone with the child overnight on one occasion in the child’s life to date," explained the judge in the statement. "This occurred in May of 2019 when Father was in California for a work trip. Pictures were admitted into evidence showing Mother smoking marijuana in her bed. Father has not allowed Mother to care for the child overnight since then."
Portwood lost custody of her son three years after she was arrested for domestic violence against Glennon. In addition to giving him sole custody, the judge granted Glennon's request to move to California with the youngster, where he will have sole legal and primary physical custody of James.
However, the judge noted Glennon is ordered to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."
The Teen Mom star was also granted overnights with James that will be exercised every month, with her time with her son alternating between the states of California and Indiana.