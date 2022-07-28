'Teen Mom' Stars Amber Portwood & Ex Andrew Glennon Break Silence On Shocking Custody Ruling Over 4-Year-Old Son James

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex are sharing their thoughts on the recent custody ruling of their 4-year-old son James.

As OK! reported Wednesday, July 27, Portwood lost custody of her son three years after she was arrested for domestic violence against baby daddy Andrew Glennon. The Indiana judge granted Glennon's request to move to California with the youngster, where he will have sole legal and primary physical custody of James.