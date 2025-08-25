'Teen Mom' Shocker! Briana DeJesus Claims Ex Devoin Austin Hasn't Seen Their Daughter Nova in Almost 1 Year

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus revealed baby daddy Devoin Austin is not very present for their daughter, Nova DeJesus. “It’s hard,” Briana shared on social media. “Every time I talk about this a lot of you guys say I’m complaining, but I’m really not. I’m just speaking facts and what’s really going on.”

Both of Briana DeJesus' Baby Daddies Aren't in the Picture

Source: @devoinaustin/Instagram Briana DeJesus revealed Devoin Austin is 'not in the picture.'

Briana then confirmed Luis Hernandez, the father of her other daughter, Stella, is “not in the picture” as well. While this likely wouldn’t surprise fans who watched the show, as Luis came and went a ton, Briana’s next confession that “Devoin is not in the picture” was more shocking. On the show’s most recent seasons, fans watched Devoin be a part of Nova’s life and also step up to be there for Stella, even though she’s not his biological daughter.

Devoin Austin Moved Away

Source: @_brianadejesus/Instagram Briana DeJesus said doing everything by herself is 'so hard.'

Once Devoin announced he was moving out of Florida — where Briana and her kids reside — to Michigan for work, it was evident things would change. “He does not live here,” Briana continued sharing. “He has not seen Nova since Christmas. Luis hasn’t seen Stella in two or three years. They somewhat help me out financially. It’s not like a set thing. They give it to me whenever — like, one day I’ll wake up and I’ll have $100, $200 waiting for me for the kids.” Briana noted doing “pickups and drop-offs and everything as a whole” by herself is “so hard.” “That’s one of the main reasons I decided to remove my tubes,” she added. “It’s a lot… for one person. And I couldn’t risk that happening again.”

The Future of 'Teen Mom' Looks Grim

Source: MTV An insider previously revealed the cast thinks 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' might be canceled.

While fans may be itching to see Teen Mom drama play out on the screen, OK! reported back in April that the show’s future looks grim. “The cast thinks the show may be canceled because there’s rumblings about that, but honestly, no one knows what’s going on,” a source revealed at the time. “It’s been radio silent from production and, while that happened before, it seems… different this time.” Aside from there being no word on the series, the insider noted some “cast members” are “fed up with the direction the show is going in.”

'Everyone Is Frustrated' With 'Teen Mom'

Source: MTV The cast is reportedly 'not thrilled with the way the show is being edited,' a source previously shared.