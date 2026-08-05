Teen Mom's Cheyenne Davis Reveals Secret to Successful Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex Cory Wharton: 'We’ve Taken Our Egos Out'

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Cheyenne Davis (née Floyd) is opening up about the secret behind her successful co-parenting relationship with ex Cory Wharton — and it all comes down to putting their kids first. The Teen Mom star recently teamed up with SHEIN for its Back-To-School campaign, which features Cheyenne alongside her three children, Ryder, 9, Ace, 5, and Saint, 7 months. While the campaign celebrates family, style and self-expression, Cheyenne tells OK! that one of the biggest reasons she and Cory have been able to maintain such a strong co-parenting dynamic is because they’ve learned to set their personal feelings aside. “I think the biggest thing that we all say, all four of us — Corey, Taylor, Zach and myself — is that we always put the kids first. Not only Ryder, but all of our kids,” Cheyenne shares, referencing her and Corey's respective partners: Zach Davis and Taylor Selfridge.

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Source: instagram Cheyenne Davis dishes on her, Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge and Zach Davis' blended family.

“And I think that that’s the way that we’ve been able to be so successful within co-parenting. We’ve taken our egos out, we’ve taken our own personal feelings out. And because of that, we’re able to just focus on all of the children," she dishes. Cheyenne explains that while Ryder is the child she shares with Cory, their blended family dynamic involves everyone — including Cory’s partner, Taylor, Cheyenne’s husband, Zach. (Cory and Taylor also share daughters Mila, 6, and Maya, 4.) “And when we do that, we realize that that’s the best outcome for all of them because it does involve all of the kids, essentially,” she says. “You know, of course, Ryder’s the one that we share, but their siblings play a role in how this all works as well.”

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Cheyenne Davis Says Cory Wharton Has Been Supportive of Ryder’s Career

Source: instagram Cheyenne Davis admits putting their kids first has helped her and Cory Wharton's blended family thrive.

That same approach has carried into decisions involving Ryder, who has grown up in the spotlight alongside her parents. When it comes to opportunities like the SHEIN campaign, Cheyenne notes she and Cory always make sure they are making choices that allow their daughter to be herself. “So Corey and I have a great co-parenting system or relationship where we’re very supportive over the things that we do choose for Ryder to partake in,” she mentions. “Of course, there’s always that side conversation of, ‘Is this going to be a good fit for her? Is this something where she’s going to be able to self-express herself? Or is it going to put her in a box?’ And Ryder is not one to put in a box.” Cheyenne adds that Cory was excited to see Ryder participate in the campaign and she enjoyed watching her daughter thrive on set. “With this campaign, he was excited for Ry,” she acknowledges. “So throughout the day, I would send videos and pictures, you know, her getting her makeup done or her hair done. And it’s fun. It’s fun as parents for us to watch her grow in these settings. Ryder truly, honestly loves it. She thrives on these sets, where I still get nervous. I still get anxiety, and Ryder’s like, ‘Come on, Mom, I got it.’”

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Cheyenne Davis Dishes on the Impact of Reality TV on Her Family

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Source: SHEIN Cheyenne Davis has been in the reality tv spotlight for more than a decade.

Cheyenne has spent more than a decade sharing her life with viewers, first joining reality TV at 21 years old. “Reality TV is such a huge part of our lives. I started when I was 21, so it’s been 13 years that I have been on reality TV,” she recalls. While she's aware there are challenges that come with living publicly, Cheyenne says the experience has also allowed her family to connect with people around the world. “There’s so many pros and cons that come with it, but there’s way more pros than cons,” she reflects. “I love being able to share our family’s journeys — the good, the bad, the ugly, the in between — and having the platform to be able to have a voice, I think is something that you can’t pay for.” “It allows us to be able to help people. It allows us to be able to be relatable and to connect with people from all over the world. And that’s something that I would never take for granted," the MTV star continues.

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Cheyenne Davis Teams Up With SHEIN for Back-To-School Campaign

Source: SHEIN Cheyenne Davis teams up with SHEIN for a back-to-school campaign featuring her three kids.

For Cheyenne, her new SHEIN partnership was another opportunity to celebrate her family while highlighting her children’s personalities and individual styles. “We were really excited to collaborate with SHEIN,” Cheyenne admits. “I personally shop there for my own clothing, so when it was an opportunity to collab and have the kids involved, then I was like, of course, absolutely.” She explains that as Ryder and Ace have gotten older, their interest in fashion and expressing themselves has grown — making the campaign a natural fit. “My daughter is definitely at that age where she’s paying more and more attention to what she’s wearing, how she wants to style it, and because of that, Ace is now starting to get into that age where he cares about what he’s wearing,” she spills. "When I looked at SHEIN, it was just the perfect fit and match. I mean, not only was the quality really good, but just the colorfulness and the playfulness where they could still be kids, but they can live out their dreams with their outfits.”

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