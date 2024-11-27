Dream Kardashian, 8, and Cory Wharton's Daughter Ryder, 7, 'Got Into an Argument About Who's More Famous,' MTV Star Reveals
There's drama brewing in elementary school!
On the latest episode of "MTV's Official Challenge Podcast," Cory Wharton revealed his and ex Cheyenne Floyd's daughter, Ryder, got into a debate with Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian.
"Some more tea — Ryder's in class with Dream Kardashian. And Dream and Ryder were getting into an argument about who is more famous," Cory spilled. "These girls are in second grade."
"I’m like, 'Ryder, don’t you ever argue with a Kardashian.' We’re gonna step to the side on this argument next time," the dad-of-three quipped.
The Challenge star said he "had to humble Ryder a little bit" but explained she's grown up in front of the cameras since her mom joined the Teen Mom franchise.
"All she’s known is television. You always want to make sure that they’re humble about it and they know, ‘Hey, we’re on TV.’ They don’t think anything of it," he shared.
Needless to say, Dream is certainly more well-known than Ryder, as the former's Instagram account has 726K followers while Ryder's has 312K.
However, they're both used to the spotlight, as aside from appearing on reality TV, the two girls have each walked in a show for New York Fashion Week.
Cory called Ryder's 2023 gig a "proud father moment."
"Ryder got asked to walk in New York Fashion Week with @rookieusa👏🏽. Just watching how happy this made her puts a smile on my face," he gushed in an Instagram post.
"I mean, I’m sure you guys can tell with some of those slides that I was one of her biggest cheerleaders 📣 I am so proud of her, she’s a lot more brave than I was at that age I tell you that," he continued. "She killed that walk !!! 😂 We love you Ryder and can’t wait to see what your future has in store. ❤️."
This year, Dream hit the runway for Zeus & Lexi Kids.
The famous offspring also released her first song, "Besties Do It Better," though her mother insisted the tot isn't starting a career in showbiz.
"It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released," the model explained to a reporter. "Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things. Dream has many talents, so isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."