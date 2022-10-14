Everything To Know About 'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer's Split From Fiancé Jaylan Mobley

Unlucky in love? Earlier this week, Teen Mom star Leah Messer revealed she and fiancé Jaylan Mobley were parting ways just two months after the latter popped the question.

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they announced in a joint statement. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."