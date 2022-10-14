Everything To Know About 'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer's Split From Fiancé Jaylan Mobley
Unlucky in love? Earlier this week, Teen Mom star Leah Messer revealed she and fiancé Jaylan Mobley were parting ways just two months after the latter popped the question.
"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they announced in a joint statement. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."
"We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together," the exes concluded. The engagement was Messer's third.
Scroll down for everything we know about the sad split.
Who's Keeping The House?
On Thursday, October 13, paparazzi caught Mobley at their West Virginia home as he loaded his belongings into a U-Haul. An insider claimed he's already found a new pad about 45 minutes away.
The pair first moved into the pad in April, though Mobley's Instagram post made it seem as he was the sole buyer. "Proud to be a first-time homeowner! I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser," he wrote in the caption. "I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home."
Nonetheless, it makes sense Messer would be the one to stay put, as she has three children: 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, whose father is her ex-husband Corey Simms and 9-year-old Adalynn, who she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.
What Went Wrong?
As fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter know, the twosome seemed very happy with their relationship, especially since the Teen Mom 2 star's kids quickly warmed up to Mobley. The cause of their breakup is still relatively unknown, with one insider claiming she's yet to spill the details to her pals, simply telling them she's just heartbroken over the situation.
How Long Were They Together?
The exes first crossed paths in August 2021 at an ESPN event, and though the reality star wanted to take things slow, she couldn't deny their instant connection.
A year later, they announced their engagement. "Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official," the mom-of-three captioned a photo that showed off her new ring.
TMZ dished on Mobley moving out.