'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Loses Custody Of Son James As Ex Andrew Glennon Relocates To California

Amber Portwood has lost custody of her son, James — three years after the reality star was arrested for domestic violence against her ex Andrew Glennon.

According to court documents, the judge granted Glennon to move to California with the 4-year-old, where he will have sole legal and primary physical custody of James.

However, he must "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion," the documents read.